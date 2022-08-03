The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears will play starters in preseason opener

Matt Eberflus will play his first-teamers, including quarterback Justin Fields, against the Chiefs.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears will play starters in preseason opener
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus greets fans as he walks to practice Saturday.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus greets fans as he walks to practice Saturday.

AP Photos

Matt Eberflus will play his first-teamers, including quarterback Justin Fields, in the preseason opener against the Chiefs. The Bears coach said Wednesday that his staff is still working through exactly how many snaps they’ll take Aug. 13 at Soldier Field.

Wednesday marked the first time Eberfus had committed to playing his starters in the preseason. Former head coach Matt Nagy — who will be on the sideline as a Chiefs assistant —vacillated between sitting his starters in the preseason to try to prevent injuries and playing them to prepare them for the season. He leaned in the latter direction last year.

Eberflus said the experience level of his team might lead to a different tack in the future.

“I think it depends on your team,” he said. “Could it be a different spot in years to come? Yeah it can be.”

The Bears’ youth means they’ll play a lot.

“We need to play these guys,” he said.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles needs to hit jackpot with 2022 rookies — so far, he is
This should be the beginning of Bears CB Jaylon Johnson’s prime
Bears defensive end Robert Quinn ready to flip the switch
Bears’ offense struggling, but ‘there is an urgency to get it right’
Still no sign of OT Teven Jenkins as Bears’ offensive line moves ahead without him
Bears activate safety Dane Cruikshank
The Latest
Image_from_iOS__19_.jpg
Highland Park parade shooting
Suspect in Highland Park massacre pleads not guilty to 117 criminal charges
Robert E. Crimo III is accused of opening fire from a rooftop during a Fourth of July parade, killing seven people and wounding at least 48 others.
By David Struett
 
A photo of Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker at a recent press conference.
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles needs to hit jackpot with 2022 rookies — so far, he is
The early reviews on Poles’ top three picks are promising, and fifth-rounder Braxton Jones has emerged as the leader at left tackle.
By Jason Lieser
 
Nicky Strahl, wildlife/hunting heritage biologist for the IDNR, waits at William Powers State Recreation Area while Giorgio Santoro draws the first card at the drawing for waterfowl blinds on Wolf Lake.
Outdoors
Oh, the anomaly! Drawing for waterfowl blinds on Wolf Lake at William Powers SRA
Drawing for waterfowl blinds on Wolf Lake at William Powers SRA on Chicago’s Southeast Side is an anomaly worth experiencing; plus the Stray Cast.
By Dale Bowman
 
R. Kelly walks with supporters out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in June 2019.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly prosecutor accused of using fake name, private email to communicate with journalist
The claim by attorneys for former Kelly worker Derrel McDavid landed less than two weeks before Kelly is set to go on trial in Chicago’s federal court on Aug. 15.
By Jon Seidel
 
merlin_100579218.jpg
Crime
Man dies after being struck by two cars while crossing street in West Garfield Park
The first car fled the scene after hitting the man, 58, in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 