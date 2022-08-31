Bears claim former 1st-round OL Alex Leatherwood, 5 others

The Bears’ extreme roster makeover continued Wednesday when new general manager Ryan Poles claimed a whopping six players off the waiver wire.

The biggest name is former Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood, who was a surprise first-round pick just last year. The No. 17 overall pick played every game for Las Vegas last season, starting at right tackle and struggling before moving to right guard. He began the preseason back at right tackle and was cut by a new regime after the Raiders fired GM Mike Mayock.

By claiming Leatherwood, the Bears inherit his contract. Leatherwood signed a four-year, $14.4 million deal as a rookie, though the Raiders have already paid him a $7.8 million signing bonus.

The Bears also claimed cornerback Josh Blackwell from the Eagles, tight end Trevon Wesco from the Jets, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan from the Bills, nose tackle Armani Watts from the Vikings and linebacker Sterling Weatherford from the Colts.

To make room, the Bears must remove six players from their 53-man roster.

No Bears players waived Tuesday were claimed by any other NFL team.

Starting Wednesday afternoon, the Bears can also begin assembling their 16-man practice squad.