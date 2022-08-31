The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears claim former 1st-round OL Alex Leatherwood, 5 others

The Bears’ extreme roster makeover continued Wednesday when new general manager Ryan Poles claimed a whopping six players off the waiver wire.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears claim former 1st-round OL Alex Leatherwood, 5 others
A photo of Bears offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood playing for the Raiders in a recent preseason game.

New Bears offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood was the No. 17 overall pick in 2021.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Bears’ extreme roster makeover continued Wednesday when new general manager Ryan Poles claimed a whopping six players off the waiver wire.

The biggest name is former Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood, who was a surprise first-round pick just last year. The No. 17 overall pick played every game for Las Vegas last season, starting at right tackle and struggling before moving to right guard. He began the preseason back at right tackle and was cut by a new regime after the Raiders fired GM Mike Mayock.

By claiming Leatherwood, the Bears inherit his contract. Leatherwood signed a four-year, $14.4 million deal as a rookie, though the Raiders have already paid him a $7.8 million signing bonus.

The Bears also claimed cornerback Josh Blackwell from the Eagles, tight end Trevon Wesco from the Jets, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan from the Bills, nose tackle Armani Watts from the Vikings and linebacker Sterling Weatherford from the Colts.

To make room, the Bears must remove six players from their 53-man roster.

No Bears players waived Tuesday were claimed by any other NFL team.

Starting Wednesday afternoon, the Bears can also begin assembling their 16-man practice squad.

CST form logo
Halas Intrigue Bears Report
Expert analysis and reporting before and after every Bears game, from the journalists who cover the Monsters of the Midway best.

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields gets the guys he wants at WR, but will they be enough?
Plenty ‘still up in the air’ regarding Teven Jenkins’ future with Bears
Mitch Trubisky’s second act awaits
Ryan Poles picks up the pace of Bears’ roster housecleaning
Full Bears roster after cut to 53 players
Full list of Bears’ roster cuts at Tuesday deadline
The Latest
Fans watch a MLB spring training game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Angels at Sloan Park on April 02, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona.
Cubs
2023 Spring Training: Cubs scheduled to face White Sox four times in Cactus League play
The Cubs open spring training against the Giants at Sloan Park.
By Maddie Lee
 
Proviso East stars in 2001: (L-R)-Shannon Brown, Charles Richardson, Dee Brown and coach Troy Jackson.
High School Basketball
From Maywood to the league: A look back at Proviso East’s NBA pipeline
The basketball powerhouse in Maywood has churned out a dozen players who have played or are currently playing in the NBA. That list includes six first-round picks.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Demonstrators stand outside the House chamber before a vote is held on Senate Bill 1 during a special session Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. The bill bans abortions at zero weeks except in the cases of rape, incest or to protect the life of the pregnant person.
Columnists
Democrats have a real November abortion advantage
For all the giddiness among many right-wing lawmakers and personalities at the court’s decision to overturn Roe, it was clear from the get-go that this would be bad for Republicans.
By S. E. Cupp
 
New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., on May 17, 2018. President Joe Biden last week announced that many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven.
Columnists
Student loan debate shows how ACLU has lost its way
The ACLU’s embrace of a broad progressive agenda alienates potential allies who do not necessarily agree with that agenda but support vigorous advocacy for civil liberties.
By Jacob Sullum
 
Venus Williams returns a shot to Alison Van Uytvanck during the first round of the U.S. Open.
Tennis
Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka lose in U.S. Open first round
Emma Raducanu became only the third defending U.S. Open champion to lose in the first round, eliminated by Alizé Cornet 6-3, 6-3.
By Howard Fendrich | Associated Press
 