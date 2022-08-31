The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Bears assemble practice squad

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman throws a pass against the Seahawks.

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Bears added 14 players to their practice squad on Wednesday, and figure to add two more before the end of the week.

All 14 spent time with the Bears in training camp, including third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman.

Joining him on offense is tight end Chase Allen, receiver Isaiah Coulter, running back Darrynton Evans, offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons and receiver Nsimba Webster.

The list of defensive players kept by the Bears is highlighted by defensive lineman Trevon Coley, who led the team with three preseason sacks. Fellow lineman Micah Dew-Treadway, a 25-year-old rookie who went to Bolingbrook High School, also made the practice squad.

Other defenders kept include linebacker DeMarquis Gates, defensive lineman Sam Kamara, cornerback Davontae Harris and safety A.J. Thomas. Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr., who has not practiced during camp because of an injury but was considered an intriguing piece on this year’s roster, also made the practice squad.

