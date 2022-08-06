The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bears evaluating WR N’Keal Harry after injury

Harry left practice Saturday with what appeared to be a left leg injury.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry warms up at the NFL team’s practice facility in Lake Forest, on Tuesday.

Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry warms up at the NFL team's practice facility in Lake Forest, on Tuesday.

Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry left practice Saturday with what appeared to be a left leg injury. He was unable to put weight on the leg, and needed help getting back inside Halas Hall.

Head coach Matt Eberflus would only say that the Bears were in the process of evaluating him after practice.

“I saw him go down,” he said, “but I don’t know much.”

Eberflus said the team had concerns about wide receiver depth given the injuries to both Harry and Byron Pringle, who will be out for an extended period with a hamstring injury.

Last month, the Bears traded a 2023 seventh-round pick for Harry, the onetime first-round pick of the Patriots. He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract and said he was happy to receive a fresh start.

The Arizona State alum had 12 catches for 184 yards in his third season with the Patriots, and has 57 catches for 598 yards in his career.

