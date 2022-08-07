Bears close Sunday’s practice to fans

Thunderstorms forecast for Sunday caused the Bears to close their training camp practice to fans.

The team figures to instead practice inside the Walter Payton Center, which has very little room for observers.

There was at least a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Practice at Halas Hall was scheduled for 10 a.m.

The Bears’ next practice will be at Tuesday’s “Family Fest” at Soldier Field. They have Monday off after practicing all but two days since camp began July 27.

This week marks the first with an exhibition game; the Bears host the Chiefs on Saturday.

The Packers also closed their practice to fans on Sunday, expecting similar weather conditions.

Also Sunday morning, the Bears waived linebacker C.J. Avery with an injury designation and signed linebacker Javin White. White played for the Raiders and Jets the last two seasons and gives the Bears added depth for training camp drills.