What, me worry? Bears unfazed by Roquan Smith’s absence

Roquan Smith’s holdout is the worst kind of contract impasse — it’s boring.

Oh, for the days when contract holdouts were inherently acrimonious and antagonistic — with the player sitting at home while his teammates sweated on the practice field in training camp, the agent and general manager trading threats, the player demanding to be traded, fines piling up and the head coach trying to straddle the line between supporting his player and being loyal to the organization, while masking his irritation at the two sides making his job that much more difficult.

When Steve McMichael held out in 1990, he actually gave in and accepted the Bears $775,000 offer a couple of days into camp, but by then the Bears had pulled the offer off the table — extending the holdout another month. (The Bears didn’t budge on the $42,000 in fines, which went to charity).

When Lance Briggs was unhappy with the franchise tag in 2007, he said he’d never play another down for the Bears (He played eight more years and made five more Pro Bowls).

When Devin Hester held out of training camp in 2008 he threatened to sit out the season and the Bears responded by threatening to fine him $15,000 a day (he signed an extension one day into camp).

Smith’s holdout, which reached 13 days and 10 practices after the All-Pro linebacker did not participate in on-field activities at the Walter Payton Center on Sunday, is an entirely different deal. He’s in camp but not participating and not talking publicly. He doesn’t have an agent to leak information to the media. So there is no war of words, no threats — and no worry.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams — both busy with every other player on the defense learning their scheme —appear unfazed by Smith’s absence and unconcerned that an extended holdout might impact the 2022 season. At some point the Bears need Roquan on the field. But Williams is sticking with a rationalization as old as the holdout itself — that Smith’s absence gives other players an opportunity.

“I think that is reality — that you gotta play with whoever you have. That’s reality in the NFL,” Williams said. “If you spend your entire time thinking about what you don’t have … you’ll be behind the eight-ball. And that’s not what we’re gonna do. We’re not gonna make excuses and reasons why we can’t. We’re gonna find reasons why we can.”

As long as Smith eventually returns, that will work. This is a new day.

“It’s not like it used to be,” said former Bears coach Dave Wanntseted, now a national and local NFL analyst. “I think there was a sense of urgency more in training camp back then because we had the players for fewer days in the offseason. It was an urgency that if a guy missed that and wasn’t around much, there was a real concern. This kid [Roquan] is there. He’s around. I’m sure that relaxes everybody.”

Indeed it does. “He’s being a professional,” Eberflus said last week when asked about the Roquan situation. ”He’s in the meetings and he’s doing a good job with helping with the younger players. The big thing for him is to stay in it mentally, which he’s doing. When we’re doing walk-throughs, he’s standing behind and getting the mental reps.”

And, truth be told, Smith’s holdout isn’t a big deal because the Bears are rebuilding. With every player learning the new scheme, the Bears don’t know what they’re missing in Eberflus’ defense. And if you believe that the 2022 Bears season is all about the developing Justin Fields and getting a high draft pick to give him an elite weapon, Roquan Smith’s status is not as urgent as it was in 2018 or as it might be in 2023.

