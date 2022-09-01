Sam Mustipher, Bears offense ready to ‘prove everybody wrong’

Players often say they insulate themselves from “outside noise,” but Bears center Sam Mustipher knows what people are saying about the Bears’ offense.

“You hear it. We know what’s being said about us,” Mustipher said. “But it’s only about the guys in that room with us. It’s about the team, but on the offense we understand the standard that we have set for ourselves. Now it’s time to go out and do it.”

The Bears’ offense has not gotten much respect, even with Justin Fields’ potential at quarterback. But within the locker room, they believe they’ll be better than people expect.

“To say the sky’s the limit, that remains to be seen,” Mustipher said. “We’ve got to go out and execute. But seeing how far we’re progressing, it’s exciting. It’s exciting to be part of a young group especially with a lot of unproven talent — we have a lot of things we can tap in to.

“That’s the fun part of the game. When everybody’s doubting you, you kind of look inwards at each other, batten down the hatches and circle the wagons and go out and prove everybody wrong.”

Guard Cody Whitehair, a six-year starter, also was bullish on the offense’s opportunity to surprise people.

“We know what we’re capable of and we’re really excited with where this team is at,” Whitehair said. “Once teams play us, they’re going to feel us and know we’re for real.”

Weatherford’s “H.I.T.S. DNA”

Colts general manager Chris Ballard was chagrined to lose linebacker Sterling Weatherford, calling the Bears signing of Weatherford a “hard one.” The Colts were hoping to sign him to their practice squad when the Bears stepped in. The 6-4, 224-pound Weatherford had one interception in the preseason.

“He’s a long, tall athlete,” Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams said. “He hits. He took the ball away in the preseason. He fits [our] profile.”

Weatherford came with an endorsement from Dominique Robinson, the Bears’ rookie defensive end who was a teammate of Weatherford’s last year.

“Dom was happy that he’s here,” Williams said. “He said, ‘Coach, he’s one of our guys.’, meaning that his DNA is H.I.T.S. principle DNA.So we’re glad to have him.”

Return of Vildor

Third-year cornerback Kindle Vildor was benched last season after starting the first 10 games, but has prospered under new management. Vildor is a likely starter at outside cornerback, opposite Jaylon Johnson, with rookie Kyler Gordon in the slot.

“One of the things we said when we came in, with all ou guys — clean slate,” Williams said. “We’re going to coach you, we’re going to teach you from here on out.

“He’s been working hard. He’s assimilated himself into the defense. We like what he brings to the table. He’s fast He’s sticky in coverage. We think the arrow is up with. Kindle and we’re looking forward to him playing and seeing how he functions in our defense.