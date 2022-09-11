The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears lose shot at FG because of ... a towel

The Bears were set to line up for a 46-yard field goal to try to score for the first time this season when officials huddled on a soggy Soldier Field and threw a flag.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears lose shot at FG because of ... a towel
Workers try to get water off the field as it rains before the Chicago Bears take on the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Workers try to get water off the field as it rains before the Chicago Bears take on the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears were set to line up for a 46-yard field goal to try to score for the first time this season when officials huddled on a soggy Soldier Field and threw a flag.

Rookie punter Trenton Gill, who was serving as the Bears’ holder in his first NFL game, had brought a towel out on the field to try to try to new sod before kicker Cairo Santos attempted his kick. He put the towel on the grass where he would have set the football down and tamped down on it. Santos stepped on the towel, too, to try to dry the grass. Gill then flung the towel behind him, where it landed on the grass.

It was illegal. All of it.

He was called for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty by referee Clay Martin because “he brought a towel out on the field in a dead-ball period to wipe the field down.” The Bears, pushed back, had to punt instead — and eventually went into the locker room at halftime down 7-0.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
QB Justin Fields sputtering as Bears trail 49ers 7-0 at halftime
Bears pre-game update: Soldier Field pounded by rain; 49ers star TE George Kittle out
Tick, tick, tick: It’s only Year 2, but Bears QB Justin Fields must prove himself quickly
Ryan Poles clearing his own path as Bears GM
Repeat after me: This will not be pretty
Bears stuck in a holding pattern
The Latest
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields passing during a rainy game against the 49ers.
Bears
QB Justin Fields sputtering as Bears trail 49ers 7-0 at halftime
Amid a steady rain at Soldier Field, the Bears look a lot like they did under Matt Nagy.
By Jason Lieser
 
The Chicago City Council.
Columnists
Enough with the complaining already
Alderpeople mark their departure by whining like teens.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Batavia’s quarterback Ryan Boe (21) looks for a receiver as the Bulldogs play Lincoln-Way East.
High School Football
Four Downs: News and notes from Week 3 in high school football
Which Class 7A school can rival Mount Carmel? Lake Zurich heroics, Prairie Ridge rolling and Thursday football talk.
By Michael O’Brien
 
File photo of an ambulance bay.
Chicago
2 dead after fiery wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park
About 2:20 a.m., a white sedan entered the northbound lanes going south in the 2000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when the driver struck a silver sedan head on, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Loyola’s Jack Parker (88) runs the ball for a touchdown against St. Rita.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 4
Wheaton North and two West Suburban conference teams join the rankings.
By Michael O’Brien
 