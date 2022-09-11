The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Bears Sports Columnists

First ugliness, then stunning beauty from the Bears, Justin Fields in a soggy upset of the 49ers

A 51-yard touchdown pass off a broken play changes everything in the season opener.

By  Rick Morrissey
   
SHARE First ugliness, then stunning beauty from the Bears, Justin Fields in a soggy upset of the 49ers
Bears quarterback Justin Fields celebrating during his team’s victory over the 49ers.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields celebrates after a touchdown pass to Equanimeous St. Brown in their 19-10 victory over the 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Of all the possible outcomes following a brutal first half by the Bears on Sunday, the most preposterous was the one that had the Bears winning because of their sad offense. In second place was any outcome in which the Bears won, whether because of defense, special teams or asteroid.

The most-likely ending to the rainy afternoon figured to be no progress from quarterback Justin Fields, an inevitable loss to the 49ers and public shaming.

But something strange and wonderful happened at Soldier Field, something that surely seemed impossible to anyone who had watched that abysmal first half of football. A broken play led to a 51-touchdown connection between Fields and Dante Pettis. That led to a turbo-charged awakening by the Bears’ offense. And that led to a 19-10 upset in the bayou by the lakeshore.

It was Matt Eberflus’ debut as head coach, and if he chooses to remember it in its totality, he’ll be able to look back on the complete darkness of the first half followed by the bright light of the second half followed by a glorious downpour. If he chooses to purge the first half from his memory, no one will blame him.

It’s difficult to do justice to the first half’s miserableness. Fields was 3 of 9 for 19 yards. He threw a bad interception and probably deserved to throw another. His passer rating was 2.8. The 49ers had 247 total yards to the Bears’ 68. This was a horse with two broken legs, and the humane thing would have been to put it down.

Oh, yeah, and this: On third-and-4 from his own 34 in the third quarter, new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy called a run play with the Bears trailing 10-0. No gain, but lots of boos at Soldier Field and lots of comparisons on social media to former head coach Matt Nagy, who had been guilty of similar crimes.

Related

Everything looked the same, which is to say nothing looked different, which is to say, no, not this again. Just like last season, Fields wouldn’t have a chance because of his teammates and because of himself.

But then … something. That failed third-and-4 call? It was wiped out by a San Francisco facemask penalty. A few players later, under pressure from an extremely talented, extremely aggressive 49ers defense, Fields abandoned a play and scrambled to his left. It was there that he noticed Pettis by himself on the other side of the field.

“The vision by Justin to see that and throw it back there was a great play,’’ Eberflus said. “And that’s the kind of plays he can make. That’s what makes him dangerous because he can throw on-schedule throws, but, man, he’s got the off-schedule throws, too.’’

“The ball felt like it was in the air forever,’’ Pettis said.

The result was that 51-yard TD play and a workable 10-7 deficit. Still, to the unbelievers (and you know who you and I are), the thought was, “Can an NFL offense be geared around broken plays, miscues by the opposing defense and a soggy field?”

O, ye and me of little faith.

From there, an energized offense took advantage of the hard work by the Bears’ defense, which would include an interception by the formerly missing Eddie Jackson. Fields hit receiver Equanimeous St. Brown over the middle for an 18-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. It gave the Bears a lead they’d never surrender, but more importantly, it gave the rest of us a look at what appeared to be an operational offense.

All well and good, but that first touchdown …

“That was kind of the play that changed the momentum of the whole game,’’ Fields said. “Once that play happened, that just kind of started everything else.’’

The stunning victory was partly a result of San Francisco’s lack of discipline, which was weird because a lack of discipline was the Bears’ thing during Nagy’s tenure. The 49ers had 12 penalties for 99 yards. The Bears had three for 24. One of them was by holder Trenton Gill for using a towel to wipe down the wet grass before kicker Cairo Santos attempted a second-quarter field goal. I like to think of it as one last tip of the visor to Nagy.

Fields finished 8 of 17 for 121 yards and two touchdowns, with a rating of 85.7. Not great numbers, but after that first half, worthy of early Comeback Stat of the Year consideration — if, you know, there were such a category.

There’s work to be done. The offensive line played well in the second half but looked like it was going to be responsible for Fields’ early death in the first 30 minutes of action. And he needs to improve his decision-making. The physical attributes are there, but that’s not the most important thing about being a quarterback (see Tom Brady).

For one day, though, who cares? The 1-0 Bears, a team predicted to finish at the bottom of the NFC North, beat a Super Bowl contender.

“I’m not surprised,’’ Eberflus said of the victory.

Well, that makes at least one of you.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears fans, business owners have mixed feelings about potential move to suburbs
Bears celebrate rainy day win with victory slide into the end zone
Bears’ defense leads the way in 19-10 win over 49ers to open season
Bears use towel on soggy Soldier Field turf, lose chance at FG
QB Justin Fields sputtering as Bears trail 49ers 7-0 at halftime
Bears pre-game update: Soldier Field pounded by rain; 49ers star TE George Kittle out
The Latest
merlin_108147360.jpg
Bears
Bears fans, business owners have mixed feelings about potential move to suburbs
As the Bears faithful hung out before the team’s rain-drenched opening win on Sunday, the specter of a potential move to Arlington Heights loomed like the storm clouds over Soldier Field.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, ride through the Kaduna racecourse in Northern Nigeria on Feb. 2, 1956.
News
Queen’s death brings conflicted emotions in former colonies: ‘I cannot mourn’
Beyond official condolences praising the queen’s longevity and service, there is some bitterness about the past in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and elsewhere.
By Cara Anna | Associated PressDanica Coto | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
NFL
Eagles too much for Lions in opener
Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts accounted for 333 yards and a touchdown and A.J. Brown had a career-high-tying 155 yards receiving.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky throws during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
Steelers beat Bengals with late FG in overtime
Pittsburgh QB Mitch Trubisky went 21 for 38 for 194 yards.
By Mitch Stacy | Associated Press
 
Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson (22) posts up for a shot over Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones during Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Aces take Game 1 of WNBA Finals
The Aces staved off a late run by the Sun, who nearly erased a seven-point deficit with 1:24 left.
By Associated Press
 