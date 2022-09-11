The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Two takeaways from Bears game vs. 49ers: That’ll work

The Bears lived up to the promise of forcing more turnovers in Matt Eberflus’ defense in the season-opener, as Jaylon Johnson’s forced fumble, Jaquan Brisker’s recovery and Eddie Jackson’s fourth-quarter interception played key roles in a 19-10 victory at Soldier Field.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Two takeaways from Bears game vs. 49ers: That’ll work
Eddie Jackson (4) celebrates with teammates Nick Morrow (53) and Kyler Gordon behind him after a fourth-quarter interception and 26-yard return against the 49ers Sunday.

Safety Eddie Jackson’s interception in the fourth quarter was one of two Bears’ takeaways Sunday in a 19-10 victory over the 49ers.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Four plays into their opening drive of the 2022 season, the Bears’ defense already was defending the red zone — with the 49ers driving to the 16-yard line after Trey Lance’s 31-yard pass to wide-open receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

But on the fifth play, the Bears defense responded and lived up to its promise to back up all their hustle and intensity and playing smart under coach Matt Eberflus by executing the key element of Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principle by taking the ball away.

On first-and-10, the 49ers went to a pet play — a handoff to elusive wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who gained four yards before Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson “Peanut punched” the ball from Samuel, with rookie safety Jaquan Brisker recovering at the Bears’ 12-yard line.

Just like that, a mindset became a reality.

“I think getting the ball out confirms the H.I.T.S. principle,” linebacker Nick Morrow said following the Bears’ 19-10 victory over the 49ers on Sunday. “And I think [it] taught guys to really believe it — like ‘Here it is.’ Because [the 49ers] got out a little bit. They got to the edge a little bit. But guys were running to the ball, got the ball out and we recovered. That’s huge.”

The Bears’ defense was more efficient than spectacular against a 49ers offense with a new quarterback in Trey Lance and without injured All-Pro tight end George Kittle. But what the Bears did looks repeatable. They allowed 331 yards — higher than last year’s average of 316.7. They allowed 8-of-17 third-down conversions (47.1%) — higher than last year’s average of 38.4%. They allowed 176 rushing yards — higher than last year’s average of 125.

Related

But they allowed only 10 points, well below last year’s average of 23.9. When the Bears allowed 331 yards last season — against the Seahawks and Vikings — they allowed 24 points.

They did it by being good when they had to be and making their turnovers count. After the Bears rallied to take a 13-10 lead with 12:45 left in the fourth quarter, Eddie Jackson muted the 49ers’ response by stepping in front of Samuel for an interception at the 49ers 47-yard line and returning it 26 yards to the 21. The fired-up Bears offense scored five plays later for a 19-10 lead. Mother Nature — on the Bears’ side, interestingly — did the rest.

That Jackson made the key play was not insignificant. After tough luck and subpar play the past two seasons, the pressure is on him to produce difference-making plays. And he did.

“It felt good,” said Jackson, whose last interception was in the 2019 season finale against the Vikings. “Honestly, I wish I would have scored. That one’s on me. I owe them something. But if felt good, especially coming in a situation like that.”

A lot went right for the Bears against the 49ers — from the 49ers committing ill-timed penalties to Kittle not playing to the weather. But they weren’t about to turn this one down.

“It’s just a good start. We’ve still got 16 games,” Johnson said. “Just a good start for sure. I thought there was a lot of doubt going into this game. To get this statement game was really good against a very, very good team and a good organization.”

But the Bears earned a right to crow a little.

“Nobody’s surprised in the locker room. Everyone outside is more surprised than we are,” Jackson said. “We know what we’ve got. I feel like we’re gonna shock a lot of people with the way we work —[nobody] works harder and the mindset we have as a team and what we’re building is something special.”

CST form logo
Halas Intrigue Bears Report
Expert analysis and reporting before and after every Bears game, from the journalists who cover the Monsters of the Midway best.

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Fittingly, Bears coach Matt Eberflus got his first win the hard way
Bears bites: Surprises on offense, trampling Trey Lance and Dominique Robinson shines
Justin Fields does enough for Bears to beat 49ers 19-10, but it’ll take more to keep winning
Bears fans, business owners have mixed feelings about potential move to suburbs
First ugliness, then stunning beauty from the Bears, Justin Fields in a soggy upset of the 49ers
Bears celebrate rainy day win with victory slide into the end zone
The Latest
A man was fatally shot Sept. 9, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
Girl, 14, critically wounded in shooting at Gresham home
Around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, she was shot in the face inside the home in the 1200 block of West 81st Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bears coach Matt Eberflus leaves the field a winner Sunday.
Bears
Fittingly, Bears coach Matt Eberflus got his first win the hard way
The Bears were sloppier than their playing surface in the first half, but, with rare exception, stuck to the discipline that their new coach preached with religious zeal all offseason long. That’s the way they have to win games this year — they’ll be outgunned most weeks.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Bears players Dominique Robinson and Roquan Smith sacking 49ers quarterback Trey Lance in their game Sunday.
Bears
Bears bites: Surprises on offense, trampling Trey Lance and Dominique Robinson shines
A look at three key aspects of the Bears’ 19-10 win over the 49ers in Week 1.
By Jason Lieser
 
The St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols sits in the dugout during a game earlier this month.
MLB
Albert Pujols hits 697th career homer
He moved past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list.
By Associated Press
 
Police_Tape_3__19_.jpg
Crime
Concealed carry license holder shot 13-year-old boy who broke into his car in Bronzeville: police
The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. Weapons were recovered from both the boy and the man who shot him.
By Sun-Times Wire
 