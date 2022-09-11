The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Bears bites: Surprises on offense, trampling Trey Lance and Dominique Robinson shines

A look at three key aspects of the Bears’ 19-10 win over the 49ers in Week 1.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears players Dominique Robinson and Roquan Smith sacking 49ers quarterback Trey Lance in their game Sunday.

Dominique Robinson (91) had half of a sack on this play and sacked Trey Lance in the first quarter.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

The Bears’ season-opening 19-10 win over the 49ers was a wild one and gave coach Matt Eberflus a rollicking start to his tenure.

Here are three points beyond the obvious from their 19-point rally at the end:

Surprise contributors

The Bears’ most productive offensive players were wide receiver Dante Pettis and running back Khalil Herbert. That was quite a departure from expectations that they’d be led by running back David Montgomery (26 yards on 17 carries), wide receiver Darnell Mooney (one catch for eight yards) and tight end Cole Kmet (one target, no catches).

Rookie rolls

The Bears drafted Dominique Robinson out of Miami-Ohio in the fifth round at No. 174 overall, but he’s far from an afterthought. Robinson dropped Trey Lance for a sack in the first quarter and teamed up with Roquan Smith for another in the third.

Lance’s laments

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 draft, kicked off his first season as the 49ers’ starter with an awful performance: 13 of 28, 164 yards, no touchdowns, one interception, a fumble and a 50.3 rating. Last season, Jimmy Garoppolo put up a 100.6 rating and rushed for two touchdowns to beat the Bears.

