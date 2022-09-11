Bears bites: Surprises on offense, trampling Trey Lance and Dominique Robinson shines

The Bears’ season-opening 19-10 win over the 49ers was a wild one and gave coach Matt Eberflus a rollicking start to his tenure.

Here are three points beyond the obvious from their 19-point rally at the end:

Surprise contributors

The Bears’ most productive offensive players were wide receiver Dante Pettis and running back Khalil Herbert. That was quite a departure from expectations that they’d be led by running back David Montgomery (26 yards on 17 carries), wide receiver Darnell Mooney (one catch for eight yards) and tight end Cole Kmet (one target, no catches).

Rookie rolls

The Bears drafted Dominique Robinson out of Miami-Ohio in the fifth round at No. 174 overall, but he’s far from an afterthought. Robinson dropped Trey Lance for a sack in the first quarter and teamed up with Roquan Smith for another in the third.

Lance’s laments

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 draft, kicked off his first season as the 49ers’ starter with an awful performance: 13 of 28, 164 yards, no touchdowns, one interception, a fumble and a 50.3 rating. Last season, Jimmy Garoppolo put up a 100.6 rating and rushed for two touchdowns to beat the Bears.