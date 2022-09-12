The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 12, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Former Bears quarterback Erik Kramer: ‘I was sick beyond my control’

Kramer, who survived a suicide attempt in 2015, is the personification of resilience and hope.

By  Rick Telander
   
SHARE Former Bears quarterback Erik Kramer: ‘I was sick beyond my control’
BEARS_VIKINGS.JPG

Erik Kramer (12) remains the Bears’ single-season leader in passing yardage (3,838) and touchdowns (29). He accomplished both in 1995.

Andy Manis/AP

Erik Kramer was back in town for the 49ers-Bears game Sunday at Soldier Field, and he slogged out to midfield with a host of other former Bears players who were honored at halftime.

The day was beyond wet, with the signature photo being Bears players hydroplaning through the end-zone swamp after a 19-10 upset victory.

Kramer didn’t partake, of course. None of the old Bears did.

But a lot of things went through the former quarterback’s mind as he watched. Prime among them was how happy he was to be witnessing such a joyful display. Indeed, he’s happy to be witnessing anything at all these days.

As football fans might recall, Kramer — the Bears’ single-season leader in passing yardage and touchdowns (3,838 yards, 29 TDs in 1995) — tried to kill himself in 2015 with a shot below his chin from a handgun purchased for the sole purpose of ending his life.

But the bullet passed through his tongue, his sinus cavity, his frontal lobe and out the top of his head without killing him. It was a one-in-a-million card draw, a pull of a nickel slot machine with gold coins pouring onto the floor.

That is, if he still wanted to live. And he knows now that he did — and does.

As we sat and talked over lunch Saturday, Kramer explained there was a force back then that overwhelmed him in a way that vicious blitzing linebackers never could.

It hit him when he was most vulnerable. It crushed him.

His teenage son Griffen recently had died of an accidental drug overdose, his mother had died not long after of uterine cancer, his father had been diagnosed with terminal esophageal cancer and his marriage had come apart. Of the gunshot not killing him immediately, he shakes his head and says, ‘‘I don’t know how it is possible.’’

But it was. And now during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Kramer’s story is one people hopefully can learn from. He went to the brink, then over it, and he came back. And that almost never happens.

He recently finished a book manuscript about his nightmarish journey, written with author Bill Croyle, called ‘‘The Ultimate Comeback: Surviving Suicide, Conquering Depression, and Living with a Purpose.’’

In it, he writes: ‘‘I regret that I tried to kill myself. I do not regret surviving, and I do not shy away from ever telling my story. I am not ashamed of it. I was sick beyond my control.’’

The sickness was depression, a huge, dark beast.

Kramer had battled it off and on for years, including in 1994, his first season with the Bears. The cause was complex and defies simple explanation, like the functioning of the brain itself. But his father’s constant pushing of him to excel in sports as a boy (he made Erik change high schools four times for better quarterbacking opportunities), his mother’s emotional distance, his lack of friends as a youth and his own sensitivity were contributing factors.

‘‘The thing is, killing myself made sense to me at the time,’’ he says. ‘‘That’s how lost you are.’’

He mentions former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw and his public statements about his own depression, a darkness that once caused Bradshaw to cry in the middle of a game.

Kramer seems normal. He might slur a word here or there, but it’s nothing much. He worries about chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which he’s afraid he might have, because who knows how many concussions and subconcussive hits a 10-year NFL quarterback receives. He takes anti-seizure medication and deals with impulse control and anger issues.

But the brain is resilient, and here, after all, is living proof.

Amazingly, you can’t see any evidence of the entrance or exit wounds of the gunshot, other than a dot under Kramer’s chin. His shattered skull from the bullet’s departure expertly was replaced with, as he says, ‘‘high-tech plastic.’’

There’s a lesson about the randomness of depression when one considers that Eric Hipple, the Lions’ quarterback not long before Kramer arrived in Detroit in 1991, also suffered from depression badly enough that he tried to kill himself by jumping out of a moving car.

Both men now work with young athletes and their mental health.

Before he left town, Kramer went with several other former Bears to visit Steve McMichael, the once-ferocious defensive lineman now immobilized by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

‘‘It was tough,’’ Kramer says of the visit.

And the irony and mental-health message was manifest. The paralyzed McMichael has whispered often to wife Misty, ‘‘I want to live,’’ and not that long ago a seemingly healthy Kramer said with a gunshot that he wanted to die.

It’s good they’re both here.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears notes: RB Khalil Herbert makes case for more carries by shining in opener
Bears coach Matt Eberflus avoids fixating on Packers, but rivalry will define his tenure
Film study: Analyzing Justin Fields, a scramble TD and two picks
‘A rookie is just a title’: Bears newcomers make good first impression
Packers, Aaron Rodgers see growing pains with young WRs
Halas Intrigue, Episode 236: The Bears’ big upset
The Latest
Sun_Times.png
News
Two men shot in Greater Grand Crossing
They were in the 7100 block of South State Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
News
Man and woman shot in West Jackson Boulevard District
They were in the 2100 block of West Adams Street when they were shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A photo of Khalil Herbert running in the rain during the season opener against the 49ers.
Bears
Bears notes: RB Khalil Herbert makes case for more carries by shining in opener
Plus, a look at cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s shutdown performance, the right guard debate and more.
By Jason Lieser
 
merlin_103512166.jpg
News
Concerned about a cover up after woman was hit by police SUV, activist notches legal victory that could result in $720,000 ruling
After battling in court for body-cam footage that showed a Chicago police SUV barreling into Martina Standley in 2019, activist William Calloway kept pushing for evidence the police department was acting in bad faith.
By Tom Schuba
 
merlin_108194618.jpg
Movies and TV
Emmy Awards: Song by Sheryl Lee Ralph of ‘Abbott Elementary’ stops the show
Michael Keaton, Matthew Macfadyen, Julia Garner among other early winners.
By Lynn Elber | Associated Press Television Writer
 