Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Bears rework offensive line heading into Week 2 game vs. Packers

Newcomer Alex Leatherwood will be out at least a month, and former guard Michael Schofield returns.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood sitting on the sideline in a preseason game for the Raiders.

Leatherwood was inactive for the Bears’ season opener as he continued acclimating to his new team.

AP Photos

The Bears are reworking some of their depth at offensive line ahead of the upcoming game at the Packers, and the biggest news is that Alex Leatherwood will be shelved for at least the next four games. Coach Matt Eberflus said he has an illness, and going on the Non-Football Illness list means the soonest he is eligible to play is Week 6 against the Commanders.

Leatherwood is a compelling prospect for the Bears because he was the No. 17 overall pick of the 2021 draft out of Alabama. He fell out of favor with the Raiders after starting at right guard as a rookie, and they waived him at the roster deadline last month.

“We feel great about where he is and him coming back,” Eberflus said.

To fill Leatherwood’s spot, the Bears brought back guard Michael Schofield. Schofield was a late addition before training camp opened and presumed to be a strong candidate to start at right guard, but fell behind converted tackle Teven Jenkins.

With center Lucas Patrick still working back from a broken thumb on his right hand, the Bears started Jenkins at right guard in their opener against the 49ers and Sam Mustipher at center.

Patrick, who had his hand fully wrapped in a cast to form a club, played nearly half the snaps in a rotation with Jenkins. Eberflus named him a captain for this week — he’s facing his former team — but gave no timetable for when he could be considered at center.

