The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears rookie WR Velus Jones back at practice, hopeful to debut vs. Packers

Jones missed out on a great collective performance by the Bears’ rookies in the season opener because of a hamstring injury.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears rookie WR Velus Jones back at practice, hopeful to debut vs. Packers
A photo of Velus Jones posing with Seahawks star DK Metcalf after a preseason game last month.

Jones (right) posing with Seahawks star DK Metcalf (left) after a preseason game last month.

AP Photos

Bears rookie wide receiver Velus Jones was back at practice Wednesday, though still limited by a hamstring injury. He was hopeful to make his NFL debut Sunday night against the Packers — “That’s the plan,” he said — but uncertain.

Jones, a third-rounder who was the Bears’ highest draft pick on offense, has been in and out since arriving at Halas Hall. He had repeated issues with his hamstring in the preseason and was out all last week leading into the opener.

“I’m making sure it heals all the way so that I won’t keep having these issues, just trying to stay on top of it,” Jones said. “And when I do get on top of it, trying to make sure it never comes back.”

Jones struggled to establish himself in the offense during the preseason, but made a strong case to be their punt and kick returner. While the Bears are ultimately expecting much more than that from a player they chose No. 71 overall, special teams presents a clear way for him to contribute immediately.

The Bears’ rookie class excelled in the season-opening win over the 49ers with left tackle Braxton Jones, safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon playing every snap, and backup defensive end Dominique Robinson getting 1 1/2 sacks. While Jones was inactive, he was upbeat about what that collective performance signified.

“It’s just amazing to be in the situation I am in; I know a lot of people would kill to be in this situation,” Jones said. “I’m just looking at all the positive things, being grateful, hyping my teammates up, being involved in the game mentally, just visualizing making plays.”

When he finally debuts, he’s envisioning big things.

“I’m looking to score every time the ball hits my hands,” he said. “I’m really good with yards after catch and especially with yards after contact. That’s why I’m pushing to make sure I’m as healthy as possible, so I can be that dynamic player I know I can be.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Justin Fields bounced back — but now he needs a complete game
Justin Fields embraces rivalry — ‘it means a lot to us’
Bears rework offensive line heading into Week 2 game vs. Packers
It’s possible to be excited about Justin Fields AND admit that mean, old Mike Martz was right. No, really.
Ex-Bears OC Mike Martz rips QBs Justin Fields, Trey Lance after 49ers-Bears opener
Matt Eberflus’ Bears revive spirit of Lovie Smith era
The Latest
In this June 2019 file photo, singer R. Kelly appears at a hearing at Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly verdict: Singer guilty in federal trial in Chicago
It took 11 hours for jurors in the R&B star’s trial to reach their decision, finding Kelly guilty on six of 13 counts.
By Jon Seidel and Andy Grimm
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs for a 12-yard gain during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Bears
Justin Fields bounced back — but now he needs a complete game
As the Bears spend the season searching for signs that Fields can be their quarterback for the next decade, they want to see steady play to go with his flashes of athletic brilliance. Fields had good drives, quarters, and halves last season. His ability to turn the page at halftime Sunday was telling.
By Patrick Finley
 
President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. Biden is making his third trip to Pennsylvania in less than a week and returning just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally there, illustrating the battleground state’s importance to both parties as Labor Day kicks off a nine-week sprint to crucial midterm elections.
Columnists
Pity the poor, wounded MAGA Republicans
Apparently many in MAGA world are experiencing grief and trauma, inflicted by President Joe Biden and his very mean speech earlier this month.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Ryan McMahon dropped a pop fly between three White Sox for a hit Wednesday.
White Sox
White Sox blanked by Rockies, fall four games behind Guardians in AL Central
Cease allows three runs in five innings; White Sox go 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker at a Wednesday news conference, where he announced he has signed a disaster declaration to allow access to more resources to help people being bused to Illinois by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Elections
Pritzker signs disaster declaration to aid people bused from Texas, calls on Abbott ‘to stop trying to sow the seeds of chaos’
At a morning news conference, Pritzker also said he is calling in the Illinois National Guard to help with infrastructure and services to handle immigrants bused to the state by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
By Tina Sfondeles
 