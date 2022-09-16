The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 16, 2022
Bears rookie WR Velus Jones (hamstring) doubtful vs. Packers

The Bears had high expectations for their third-round pick, but it looks like he’ll miss his second game in a row.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears wide receiver Velus Jones at a training camp practice.

Jones is likely to miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears rookie wide receiver Velus Jones is doubtful for the Packers game because of a hamstring injury. He missed practice Thursday and Friday.

Jones, a third-round pick, has been in and out since his arrival. After missing practice all last week and sitting out the season opener, he practiced partially Wednesday and was optimistic about his chances of playing against the Packers.

“I’m definitely hopeful,” he said.

The Bears have high expectations for Jones, their third-round pick this year, but he hasn’t been able to establish himself in the offense because of his hamstring. As much as he is eager to play Sunday, it sounded like he needs time to recover.

“I’m making sure it heals alltheway so that I won’t keep having these issues, just trying to stay on top of it,” Jones said. “And when I do get on top of it, trying to make sure it never comes back.”

