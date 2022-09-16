Jaylon Johnson ready for action: ‘I want the ball thrown at me’

They say when you play cornerback, you’re on an island. For Jaylon Johnson, it’s a deserted island. The third-year pro was not targeted in 26 coverage snaps in the Bears’ 19-10 victory over the 49ers last week, per Next Gen Stats. Like any cornerback, he loves the respect, but …

“It’s pretty good, but I want the ball thrown at me, so I can make some plays on it,” Johnson said. “But I’m not really too concerned about the ball coming or not coming. I would hope it does come, but I feel like I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do and be in position to have good technique and everything else will take care of itself.”

Johnson could be feeling kind of lonely for awhile, as quarterbacks test rookie Kyler Gordon and unproven cornerback Kindle Vildor. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers loves a challenge just as much as Johnson, but he loves attacking a defense’s weakness even more. When Davante Adams had 10 receptions for 121 yards against the Bears last year at Lambeau Field, only two catches for 19 yards came against Johnson.

“He didn’t test me too much last year. But we’re gonna see,” Johnson said. “I’m not too concerned about that. I’m going to be in position. I’m going to be in good spots on those guys all night. So I’m just hoping to make plays on the ball.”

Even without the opportunity to make plays on the ball, Johnson still graded out well — sixth best among cornerbacks, per Pro Football Focus, for whatever that’s worth.

“I felt really good out there,” Johnson said. “I don’t think there was ever a time when I was uncomfortable or I had too much stress on me. I felt really good. I’m just trying to build off of that.”

Whether he’s tested or not by Rodgers, Johnson is stoked to play against one of the best quarterbacks in Packers history.

“Oh, 100 percent,” he said. “Aaron Rodgers is somebody I love going against. He’s a heckuva quarterback, a good competitor. I’m always looking forward to that — plus, it’s Sunday Night Football.”

Velus Jones doubtful

Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones (hamstring) isdoubtful for Sunday night’s game — he’s the only player on the Bears’ injury report. Jones practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday but was on the sideline on Thursday.

For the Packers, left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), guard Elton Jenkins (knee) and guard Jon Runyan (concussion) are questionable. Only Runyan played in the opener.

Beating Rodgers

Bears defensive tackle Armon Watts might be the only player on the Bears who when asked about his experience against Aaron Rodgers, can replay, “It’s been good.”

Watts was 2-3 against Rodgers in three seasons with the Vikings, including a 28-22 victory at Lambeau Field in 2020. Watts sacked Rodgers in the Vikings in a 34-31 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium last year.

“He’s a helluva talent,” Watts said. “One of the keys to [beating] him is just trying not to do too much. You’ve got to be dialed in on your alignment and keys and just play. People trying to do too much is where he picks you apart.”

