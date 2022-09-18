The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Same old story for new-look Bears as Rodgers leads Packers to 27-10 win

The Bears managed him for a quarter and a half, but that’s not enough. And it’s not progress.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Same old story for new-look Bears as Rodgers leads Packers to 27-10 win
A photo of Aaron Rodgers pointing during the Bears-Packers game at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers has beaten the Bears seven consecutive times.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Bears have changed everything, but nothing has actually changed.

With a new defensive-minded head coach and a renewed emphasis on locking down every part of the field, they still can’t stop Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers — not for an entire game, at least, and that’s the only way to win.

Instead, it was another almost-success Sunday at Lambeau Field as they fell 27-10 to the Packers for the eighth consecutive time. It wasn’t all that different from their last trip here, when Matt Nagy said in his halftime interview he was “having so much fun” with a three-point lead only to be down 10 by the end of the third quarter and on his way to another humiliation.

Just another route to the same destination. For three decades.

This time it was Matt Eberflus enjoying some tenuous, yet ultimately meaningless early success. The Bears actually had Rodgers reasonably under control for the first quarter and a half — not nearly enough to constitute a step forward — but were getting battered in the ground game.

Rodgers began just 5 of 11 for 70 yards, but closed the half with eight consecutive completions to rack up 94 yards and two touchdowns, including a classic sidearm throw over the middle to Lazard, beating rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon again to go up 24-7 right before halftime.

Related

And, as the Bears know better than any team in the NFL, once Rodgers gets going, he doesn’t stop. He was well on his way to one of his traditionaldismissalsof the Bears.

Keep in mind that this version of Rodgers is nearly 39 years old and playing with apatchwork crew of wide receivers that was so exasperating to him in training camp that he publicly ripped them for dropped passes and running the wrong routes. He’s also playing behind a makeshift offensive line that will improve when two-time all-pro David Bakhtiari returns.

Rodgers is the football equivalent of spell check. Every defensive error is identified instantly and embarrassingly, surely making Eberflus wonder how he could’ve possibly missed them. Eberflus said he was unafraid to play rookies like second-rounders Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker, and Rodgers was more than happy to test their readiness.

He went at Gordon on his first pass of the game, getting 14 yards on a throw to Sammy Watkins. He beat Gordon again on the same drive with an eight-yard pass to Allen Lazard on third-and-seven. Gordon answered by breaking up a would-be touchdown pass to Lazard down the right sideline.

Eberflus and coordinator Alan Williams spent months designing a defense they believed would be good enough to make the Bears competitive this season and worked all week scheming to stop Rodgers — with the help of Rodgers’ former position coach and current Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s insight.

Turns out, having the Packers’ playbook doesn’t matter against Rodgers if the Bears don’t have players who can keep up with him. And the Bears only made things harder on themselves with lapses in their run defense and penalties at backbreaking moments.

Running back Aaron Jones broke 100 yards rushing just four minutes into the second half, and at the end of the third quarter the Packers were around six yards per carry.

Everything is about progress this season. And nothing about this performance indicated that they’re any closer to containing Rodgers.

Their next shot is Week 13 at Soldier Field, and a lot could change by then. Perhaps the rookies are on top of it by then and Eberflus has the airtight defense he desires. But Rodgers’ early checkup on the rebuilding defense showed plenty of concerns.

CST form logo
Halas Intrigue Bears Report
Expert analysis and reporting before and after every Bears game, from the journalists who cover the Monsters of the Midway best.

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ Justin Fields starts with razzle-dazzle, ends with dud vs. Packers
Trevis Gipson, Robert Quinn apply the heat vs. Packers
Bears-Packers: Pro Bowl LT David Bakhtiari won’t play
Just Sayin’: The good news is, a whole lot of bad teams could win the Big Ten West
Polling Place: Who’s No. 1 on the blame list if the White Sox fail to make the playoffs?
Justin Fields in good hands with OC Luke Getsy
The Latest
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs for a first-quarter touchdown Sunday night.
Bears
Bears’ Justin Fields starts with razzle-dazzle, ends with dud vs. Packers
An offense that was stuck in the Soldier Field mud last week played like that on the much-drier Lambeau Field turf during Sunday night’s 27-10 loss to the rival Packers.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Bears
Trevis Gipson, Robert Quinn apply the heat vs. Packers
Gipson had two sacks and Quinn had one as the Bears threw their best pass rush at Aaron Rodgers — to no avail in a tough first half.
By Mark Potash
 
A man was fatally shot Sept. 9, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
1 killed, 2 wounded in Woodlawn shooting
The group was on the front porch of a home in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue when a suspect got out of a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots about 4:30 p.m.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
A 16-year-old boy was shot Aug. 4, 2022, in Little Village.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Austin
The man, 20, was standing on the street with a group of people about 3:20 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Race Avenue when someone inside a gray SUV fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) scrambles as Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) pursues during the first half of Sunday’s game.
NFL
Russell Wilson, Broncos beat Texans in sloppy home debut
The Texans came in as 10-point underdogs but made the Broncos and their crowd sweat out the possibility of an 0-2.
By Arnie Stapleton | AP
 