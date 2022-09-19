The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 19, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears WR Darnell Mooney, TE Cole Kmet must be at forefront of passing game

Mooney and Kmet have a combined seven targets through two games. Can the Bears have a thriving passing attack without them leading the way? “No,” says coach Matt Eberflus.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears WR Darnell Mooney, TE Cole Kmet must be at forefront of passing game
Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney sits on the turf at Lambeau Field after a play in the game against the Packers last season.

Mooney was a 1,000-yard receiver last season, but has just two catches for four yards over the first two games.

AP Photos

When you go into a season with precious few proven threats in the passing game, you better make sure to use them.

For the Bears to get anything going in that department this season, it was expected to come from leaning heavily on 1,000-yard receiver Darnell Mooney and steadily improving tight end Cole Kmet. If anything, there was concern about being overly dependent on those two.

Instead, they’re invisible.

Through two games, Mooney and Kmet have gotten a combined seven targets. Kmet doesn’t have a catch yet, dropping a five-yard pass from Justin Fields in the loss to the Packers on Sunday, and Mooney has just two for four yards.

Mooney’s lone catch in Green Bay actually cut his season yardage total in half, losing four on a doomed screen pass — symbolic of the overall dysfunction.

“It’s Week 2, so I don’t think too much of it,” he told the Sun-Times. “I just continue to push. I know what they think of me. They love me and they know the playmaker that I am. I’ll shine when I get the opportunities.”

But getting the opportunities isno certainty.

Fields completed just 7 of 11 passes for 70 yards, and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy insisted on pounding the ground game even with the Bears down 14 in the fourth quarter. On the drive that got them within an inch of making things interesting, Getsy called a run on 10 of 13 plays. The three pass plays were an incompletion, a sack for a loss of 10 yards as pass rusher Preston Smith went unblocked and scramble on third-and-goal at the 6-yard line.

The running game worked, but that’s at least in part because the Packers were correctly vigilant for passes. If the Bears wanted to grind their way nearly the length of the field and melt clock for half the fourth quarter, no problem.

That’s a time when Mooney and Kmet were absolutely necessary.

When Bears coach Matt Eberflus was asked Monday if it was possible for the Bears to have a thriving passing game without those two leading the way, he said, “No. I think you’ve gotta highlight your skill.”

Instead, eight Bears have targets over the first two games, led by Equanimeous St. Brown with seven. Running back David Montgomery is the only player with more than three catches.

Unpredictability isn’t worth very much in this case. The Bears have the fewest yards passing in the NFL by far (169), fewest passes (28), the second-worst passer rating (69.2) and the lowest completion percentage (53.6).

“Let’s feed the guys that have skill that can take a short throw and turn it into a big gain,” Eberflus said. “And we have a good deep ball thrower, so we should utilize that, too. We’re going to look at all aspects of that.”

That’s not a real answer if it never gets implemented. Matt Nagy knew every Monday what his team should’ve done the day before, and that got him nowhere.

Is the real issue that the Bears are deliberately going ultra-conservative offensively to minimize what they ask of Fields? Eberflus said no, but it seems highly likely. And if that’s by necessity, it’s a troubling sign in his second season.

Is the offensive line so shaky that Kmet has become indispensible as a blocker? All Eberflus offered was, “We’re looking into that,” but Kmet has run routes on just 26 snaps so far, and that’s not how teams typically use their best pass-catching tight end.

There’s too much at stake and Fields’ development is too urgently important for this to go unsolved. They can’t just be endlessly looking into it. By the time the Bears establish the panel to appoint a committee to form a task force to determine why they aren’t making the most of Mooney and Kmet, the season will have gotten away from them.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Sunday was just another Aaron Rodgers squeeze play
Bears won’t pass on plan to get Justin Fields more throws
Robert Quinn to young Bears: ‘Don’t get used to the feeling of losing’
Texans can’t find a way to win this season
Film study: Why did the Bears run out of shotgun on 4th down?
Bears RB David Montgomery: Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ cost QB Justin Fields TD
The Latest
A CPD officer died Sept. 1, 2022, of an apparent suicide.
Crime
CPD employee found dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at Dan Ryan Woods
The 55-year-old man worked as a detention aide in the Austin District on the West Side, according to sources and an alert from the Police Department.
By Tom Schuba
 
Since Aug. 21, Seiya Suzuki is hitting .337/.406/.545. His 164 wRC+ is 24th in baseball for that period.
Cubs
Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki looking good, thanks to late push
An upswing in the last month has positioned him among the better Cubs rookies of the expansion era, which started in 1961.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
Chicago City Council, meeting on May 29, 2019.
City Hall
Ald. Vasquez seeks to cap City Council pay raises
Ald. Andre Vasquez is not one of 17 council members who have declined the latest pay raise. But he’s not oblivious to the pre-election dilemma. In fact, he’s proposing a cap of 5% or the inflation rate, whichever is yes.
By Fran Spielman
 
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers improved to 24-5 in his career against the Bears with his latest victory against them Sunday night at Lambeau Field.
Bears
Sunday was just another Aaron Rodgers squeeze play
Unfortunately for Bears, longtime Packers QB’s relationship with them is one of predator vs. prey .
By Rick Telander
 
Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State Library where Vice President Kamala Harris was meeting with Indiana legislators to discuss reproductive rights in Indianapolis on July 25, 2022.
Other Views
What’s a stake in Illinois, now that Indiana has made most abortions illegal
Indiana has joined surrounding states that also have abortion restrictions. In Illinois, we expect to see an additional 20,000 to 30,000 extra patients travel to our state for abortion care in the next year.
By Erica Hinz, MD
 