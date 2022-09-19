Robert Quinn to young Bears: ‘Don’t get used to the feeling of losing’

The Bears’ most veteran player had advice for a young team one day after the Bears’ 27-10 loss to the rival Packers at Lambeau Field.

“Don’t get used to the feeling of losing,” defensive end Robert Quinn said Monday at Halas Hall. “At the end of the day, as individuals, we’ve just gotta be consistent. Do our assignment and try not to worry about anyone else’s. Keep things simple. ... Do your job and everything should fall into place.”

The Bears began the season with 15 rookies. None had lost an NFL game until Sunday. Few were as much a part of the defeat as rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon. The second-round pick knew the Packers were picking on him even as they did it; he gave up 10 catches on 13 targets for 162 yards and one touchdown, per Pro Football Focus.

“There’s a lot of learning,” Gordon said.

Coach Matt Eberflus huddled with Gordon Monday afternoon.

“It’s everything I say to every young player that I’ve ever played that’s gone through these moments: There’s going to be ebb and flow over the course of a rookie season, and that’s the way it is,” Eberflus said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re dealing with a guy that’s rookie of the year or not, there’s going to be those things.

“And what you tell them is ‘Hey, take one experience at a time and put it in your file.’ You have to learn from that. So, go back and look at all the plays that you made, all the plays that you want to correct and then put them in a file. … And say, ‘What would I have done and put those to memory?’ And making sure you study those things and visualize those things as you go during the course of this week coming up, so you can make those corrections. Because a good pro doesn’t make the same mistake twice.”

Right guard rotation

The Bears have split their right guard rotation almost exactly evenly this season. One week after Teven Jenkins played 53 percent of the snaps against the 49ers, Lucas Patrick played 54 percent against the Packers. Jenkins has played 50 snaps at right guard and Patrick 49.

Asked if he’d settled on a right guard yet, Eberflus left open the possibility Patrick’s right thumb would be healed soon, so he could return to center.

“It depends on where we have Lucas … depending on what he can do with his thumb,” Eberflus said.