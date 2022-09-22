The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears predictions: Week 3 vs. Texans

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday against Lovie Smith’s Texans at Soldier Field:

By  Patrick FinleyLaurence HolmesJason LieserRick TelanderRick Morrissey and Mark Potash
   
RICK MORRISSEY

Bears 17-16

Just because the Texans are bad doesn’t mean this is a gimme for the Bears, who, by the way, aren’t very good, either. Justin Fields should be able to improve on his 11-pass performance against the Packers if, you know, pass plays are called. Season: 1-1.

RICK TELANDER

Bears 20-16

These are two really dull teams. The Texans have already tied a game, which is as exciting as drying dishes with your sister. The Bears have lost a game in which they passed the ball 11 times. In the mundane second-year-quarterback race it’s a doozy between Davis Mills and Justin Fields, with Fields ahead by a sideways buckeye leaf. Season: 1-1.

LAURENCE HOLMES

Bears 17-16

This is a real opportunity for the Bears. There won’t be a weather incident. Fields doesn’t have to operate in a hostile environment. Matt Eberflus will take more risks than Lovie Smith and that will benefit the Bears. Season: 1-1.

PATRICK FINLEY

Texans 21-20

The Texans don’t stink. Football Outsiders ranks them No. 21 in overall DVOA, No. 26 in offensive DVOA and No. 16 in defensive DVOA. They’re above the Bears in all three categories. This is a game the Beas can win — but at this point we can’t assume they’ll beat anyone. Season: 1-1.

JASON LIESER

Bears 26-10

For a moment, everything will look OK for the Bears. But it’s important to remember that the Texans are probably the absolute worst team in the NFL. Everyone should beat them. Season: 1-1.

MARK POTASH

Bears 20-10

After playing two playoff-caliber teams, the rebuilding Bears still should beat the teams at their level. With or without Roquan Smith, the Bears defense should make the difference. But these are the Bears we’re talking about, so … all bets are off. Season: 1-1.

