Bears-Texans inactives: LB Roquan Smith to play; CB Jaylon Johnson out

The Bears will have standout linebacker Roquan Smith, but top cornerback Jaylon Johnson it out against the Texans on Sunday.

Smith hurt his hip in the game against the Packers and missed the entire week of practice, while Johnson hurt his quad muscle in practice Thursday and was out Friday.

Here are the Bears’ inactives:

WR Velus Jones

OL Ja’Tyre Carter

TE Ryan Griffin

CB Jaylon Johnson

DB Dane Cruikshank

LB Matt Adams

Smith has been the Bears’ leading tackler since the day they drafted him. He had 20 in the first two games this season.

His backup, longtime special teamer Matt Adams, was ruled out Friday because of a hamstring injury, leaving undrafted rookies Jack Sanborn and Sterling Weatherford as the next options. The team also called up journeyman Joe Thomas from their practice squad.

At cornerback, Johnson is by far the Bears’ best and most established player. The team projects rookie Kyler Gordon to become a star, but he’ll be playing just his third career game. Kindle Vildor is the other starter on the outside.

