The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears-Texans inactives: LB Roquan Smith to play; CB Jaylon Johnson out

Both players — two of the Bears’ best — were listed as questionable on the injury report.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears-Texans inactives: LB Roquan Smith to play; CB Jaylon Johnson out
A photo of Bears linebacker Roquan Smith going out to the field for warmups in the season opener.

Smith was out of practice all week because of a hip injury.

Quinn Harris, Getty

The Bears will have standout linebacker Roquan Smith, but top cornerback Jaylon Johnson it out against the Texans on Sunday.

Smith hurt his hip in the game against the Packers and missed the entire week of practice, while Johnson hurt his quad muscle in practice Thursday and was out Friday.

Here are the Bears’ inactives:

WR Velus Jones
OL Ja’Tyre Carter
TE Ryan Griffin
CB Jaylon Johnson
DB Dane Cruikshank
LB Matt Adams

Smith has been the Bears’ leading tackler since the day they drafted him. He had 20 in the first two games this season.

His backup, longtime special teamer Matt Adams, was ruled out Friday because of a hamstring injury, leaving undrafted rookies Jack Sanborn and Sterling Weatherford as the next options. The team also called up journeyman Joe Thomas from their practice squad.

At cornerback, Johnson is by far the Bears’ best and most established player. The team projects rookie Kyler Gordon to become a star, but he’ll be playing just his third career game. Kindle Vildor is the other starter on the outside.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Just Sayin’: Why did Guardians outclass the White Sox? It starts with Terry Francona
Polling Place: Did the Bears blow it by firing coach Lovie Smith after the 2012 season?
Matt Eberflus and Bears coaches on the spot vs. Texans
Bears vs. Texans — What to Watch 4
The Bears’ offense must prioritize these young players
Bears think they ‘can run the ball on any team,’ which is half the equation offensively
The Latest
Stephon Duncan (6) runs the ball against Amundsen.
High School Football
High school football schedule: Week 6
The complete area football schedule
By Michael O’Brien
 
Jujhar Khaira skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Jujhar Khaira ready to put Jacob Trouba’s hit, tumultuous season behind him
Khaira still “remembers it all” from the Blackhawks-Rangers game on Dec. 7 last year, when Trouba’s high but somehow unpenalized hit knocked him unconscious on United Center ice.
By Ben Pope
 
Patrons at Side Track bar celebrate after the Illinois General Assembly approved gay marriage in 2013.
Columnists
Chicago gay bars get their due
A former Chicagoan conducted hundreds of interviews to document the sometimes shadowy establishments.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Sun_Times.png
News
Two men fatally shot in North Lawndale
They were found inside a residence in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Parade goers hold a sign that reads, “Yes for workers rights!” as they march down South Ewing Avenue on the East Side during the Labor Day Parade on Sept. 2. Hundreds of union workers and supporters joined the parade.
Other Views
Improving the workplace for low-wage workers is a matter of justice
These workers got the rest of us through the pandemic but continue to experience no benefits or unaffordable benefits, few health and safety protections, and job and income insecurity.
By LaTanya Jackson Wilson
 