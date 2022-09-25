The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 25, 2022
QB Justin Fields stumbles, Bears booed off field at halftime down 14-13 to Texans

Fields entered the game last among NFL starters in passes and yards.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields scrambling on a play against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Fields is made his 13th career start Sunday against the Texans.

The Bears’ passing game didn’t look any better in the first half against the Texans than it did the first two weeks, and quarterback Justin Fields has struggled with accuracy and getting the ball out quickly.

The Bears were down 14-13 at halftime and got booed as they headed to the locker room after allowing the clock to run out on second down from their own 28. Coach Matt Eberflus had three timeouts available.

The Bears scored on their first two possessions to take a 10-0 lead, but it gradually unraveled. The only thing preventing it from being even worse was that safety Eddie Jackson stepped in with an interception in the end zone when the Texans had first-and-goal at the 5-yard line in the first quarter.

Fields has been awful so far and has completed just 4 of 11 passes for 45 yards with an interception for an 11.6 passer rating. He has been effective scrambling, though, and has six carries for 47 yards.

His best pass was a 24-yarder to tight end Cole Kmet on third-and-five late in the first half. That play got the Bears in scoring range at the Texans’ 27-yard line and, after allowing a sack on third-and-six at the 23, Cairo Santos hit a 50-yard field goal.

Fields was the least productive starting quarterback in the NFL over the first two weeks, throwing the fewest passes (28) and totaling the least yardage (191).

There seems to be some hesitancy from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to let him wait in the pocket so long, and he called draw plays on two third downs in the first half.

When the Bears had third-and-10 at the Texans’ 35-yard line on their opening drive, running back David Montgomery got five yards on a draw to set up Santos’ 47-yard field goal. Getsy also opted for a draw for Tresten Ebner on third-and-six at the Bears’ 14-yard line in the second quarter.

Making a comeback will be tougher for the Bears after injuries to Montgomery and wide receiver Byron Pringle. Both are doubtful to return.

Montgomery had three carries for 11 yards before going down. Trainers appeared to be checking his right knee, but the Bears listed his injury as knee/ankle.

Pringle had one catch for 11 yards and left with a calf injury.

The Texans get the ball to begin the second half.

