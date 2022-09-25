Bears escape Texans 23-20 on LB Roquan Smith’s late interception

The Bears avoided embarrassment at the end of an ugly game against the Texans when star linebacker Roquan Smith came through with an interception to set up the winning field goal. Four plays later, Cairo Santos sealed the 23-20 victory with a 28-yard field goal as time ran out.

The Texans had third-and-one at their own 26-yard line when quarterback Davis Mills threw left for running back Rex Burkhead, but Smith cut in front of him for the interception and returned it to the 12.

It salvaged a brutal game by quarterback Justin Fields, who completed 8 of 17 passes for 106 yards with two interceptions for a 27.7 passer rating. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards.

The Bears went up 10-0 in the first quarter, but quickly squandered that and were down 14-13 at halftime. They took a 20-17 lead midway through the third quarter on Khalil Herbert’s one-yard touchdown run, then the Texans tied it on a field goal at the end of the quarter.

Both teams threw away multiple chances to take control of the game in the fourth before Smith’s takeaway and Santos’ field goal ended it.

Herbert powered the offense with 157 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries after David Montgomery left with what the team called a “knee/ankle” injury in the first half.

