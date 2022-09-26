Bears’ Matt Eberflus maintains ‘day-to-day’ status for injured RB David Montgomery

Bears coach Matt Eberflus maintained a “day-to-day” status for injured running back David Montgomery and said it was plausible he’d be available for the game Sunday at the Giants.

However, Eberflus has been evasive on injury information throughout his first year as coach and declined comment when asked if he could rule out injured reserve for Montgomery. Players must sit a minimum of four games if they go on IR.

Montgomery left the game against the Texans halfway through the first quarter when defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour rolled into his right ankle. Montgomery was down for a few minutes and quickly went to the locker room.

Eberflus said after the game the initial examination of Montgomery’s ankle injury was “good,” meaning not nearly as disastrous as the dramatic scene on the field might’ve indicated. He said Monday the next checkpoint for him returning is seeing if he can practice Wednesday.

Montgomery left after three carries for 11 yards, and Khalil Herbert took over as the primary back for the rest of the game. Herbert ran for a career-high 157 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

Montgomery was the team’s leading rusher each of the last three seasons.

