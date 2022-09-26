Bears see bright future for CB Kyler Gordon, but he’s off to a choppy start

The Bears said from the start they’d be asking a lot out of top draft pick Kyler Gordon, and they’ve held to their word.

They immediately made him their nickel corner, arguably the most difficult defensive position for a rookie to learn, and he has played all but one snap. They insist he has elite talent and uncapped potential, but he’s off to a choppy start.

After Aaron Rodgers picked on Gordon in Week 2 and completed 10 of 13 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown when he was in coverage, according to Pro Football Reference, fledgling Texans quarterback Davis Mills followed suit.

Film review showed Mills completed 4 of 8 passes for 88 yards against Gordon. Those numbers aren’t outrageous, but the timing was problematic. Mills hit wide receiver Chris Moore running away from Gordon for 52 yards in the first quarter and practice squad tight end Jordan Akins for 25 in the third.

Both plays vaulted the Texans into scoring range and led to points.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus downplayed Gordon’s early struggles and said he has continued to improve.

“He’s solid,” Eberflus said Monday. “He’s building upon his experiences, and that’s the biggest thing that he can do.”

In the long view, that’s true. The Bears aren’t eying a Super Bowl and don’t need Gordon to be an instant star. But he is essential to their rebuild.

While quarterback Justin Fields and linebacker Roquan Smith have rightfully been the focal points on either side of the ball so far, Gordon is next in line as meriting attention. His development, along with fellow second-rounder Jaquan Brisker at safety, is one of the most prominent aspects of this season.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles didn’t have a first-round pick this year, but was so convinced that Gordon was a first-round talent that he instructed his staff to plan as though he’d be off the board by the time their first choice came up in the second round at No. 39 overall.

They loved everything about him, especially his athleticism — players and coaches have raved for months about amazing plays he has made in practice — and intelligence. Playing nickel corner requires the versatility to handle any type of receiver, running back or tight end in coverage, and it has become one of the most valuable positions in the league.

That’s why Eberflus, a man with infinite responsibilities and limited time, has been working individually with Gordon to help him develop into the star the Bears project him to become.

For his part, Gordon has been unflinchingly honest about bad plays and unwavering in his confidence.

“The more I see, the more I grow and the more it just goes into the files in my head,” he said. “I keep remembering certain instances and I’m growing from it.”

His responsibility and importance is even greater if top cornerback Jaylon Johnson remains out. Gordon played extensively at outside cornerback in the Bears’ base defense Sunday, opposite Kindle Vildor.

The Bears need to be mindful of overloading their rookies with too much to process, but Eberflus reiterated Monday that everything about Gordon’s makeup points to him being able to handle playing inside or outside.

“You always have got to look at that, especially when you’re working with a rookie, but he’s shown that he can do it,” Eberflus said. “His techniques are good. In terms of knowing his assignments... we’re pleased.”

Knowing where to be is the first step. Reacting and getting there in the moment is next.

Eberflus made clear from the onset that he was willing to ride out rookie mistakes, and opposing quarterbacks are absolutely going to keep going at Gordon until he shows he’s ready. It’s reasonable to expect him to need time, but the sooner he arrives, the better the Bears’ defense will be.

