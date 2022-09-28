The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bears RB David Montgomery misses practice

The Bears first said that Montgomery had both a knee and ankle injury, and repeated as much on the injury report Wednesday. Eberflus said Monday that the concern was with his ankle, not his knee.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears running back David Montgomery hurt his right ankle in Sunday’s game.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears running back David Montgomery didn’t practice Wednesday, as expected, three days after suffering an injury in the Bears’ 23-20 win against the Texans.

Montgomery hurt his right ankle Sunday when, in the first quarter, he was pushed by Texans safety Jalen Pitre back onto defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, who rolled up on his leg. The Bears first said that Montgomery had both a knee and ankle injury, and repeated as much on the injury report Wednesday. Eberflus said Monday that the concern was with his ankle, not his knee.

Wednesday, Eberflus would merely call him “day-to-day,” saying that, compared to how the injury looked, that was a positive.

“No doubt,” he said.

Montgomery, who is in the last year of his four-year rookie contract, ran for 122 yards on 15 carries against the Packers. Backup Khalil Herbert ran 20 times for a career-high 157 yards in a 23-20 win against the Texans at Soldier Field.

