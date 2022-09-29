The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears predictions: Week 4 at Giants

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday at the Giants:

By  Patrick FinleyRick TelanderRick MorrisseyJason LieserLaurence Holmes and Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears predictions: Week 4 at Giants
Giants running back Saquon Barkley rushes against the Bears on Jan. 2.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley rushes against the Bears on Jan. 2.

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday at the Giants:

RICK MORRISSEY

Giants 21-17

Two very similar teams will go at it Sunday, and that doesn’t figure to be good news for anyone looking to stay awake during the game. The so-so Daniel Jones has played better than the so-far-so-bad Justin Fields. It would be nice to see progress from Fields. Holding your breath for that is discouraged. Season: 2-1.

RICK TELANDER

Giants 27-22

Can you imagine this team that some ‘geniuses’ picked to go 3-14 starting out 3-1? Not I. It could happen, but at some point even a Bears quarterback has to throw the ball. That’s troubling. Season: 2-1.

LAURENCE HOLMES

Bears 23-17

After watching the first three weeks of Giants football, I’m worried about Daniel Jones’ safety. Apparently, I’m more worried about it than Brian Daboll. It’ll be a big game for the Bears defense.

Season: 2-1.

PATRICK FINLEY

Bears 15-12

The Bears won their first-ever meeting on Dec. 6, 1925, by a score of 19-7 at the Polo Grounds. The two sides will be lucky to score more this week. Over the last two games, the Bears and Giants have combined for 11 field goals and five touchdowns. Season: 1-2.

JASON LIESER

Bears 16-13

Neither of these teams scores a lot or allows much scoring, so find yourself a good pillow before kickoff. Both starting quarterbacks get sacked a lot and are near the bottom in passer rating. This is a winnable game for the Bears. Season: 2-1.

MARK POTASH

Giants 17-16

This is a great opportunity for the Bears to win on the road against a Giants team playing on a short week. But Fields and the Bears’ offense would need to make a big jump to pull that off. Season: 2-1.

CST form logo
Halas Intrigue Bears Report
Expert analysis and reporting before and after every Bears game, from the journalists who cover the Monsters of the Midway best.

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears notebook: Khalil Herbert ready for bigger role
Bears’ defense learning how to finish fast
A thin Bears receivers room manages to get worse
Bears QB Justin Fields remains calm, patient amid early-season struggles
Bears RB David Montgomery misses practice
Dick Butkus gets hold of Bears’ Twitter account, zaniness ensues
The Latest
A man was found shot to death in an apartment complex May 22, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
1 killed, 8 wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday
A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Woman killed when suspected carjackers crash into her car while fleeing Chicago police in South Lawndale
Four suspects were arrested and are believed to have stolen at least three vehicles before they struck a Toyota driven by the 55-year-old woman.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A male was fatally shot after attacking a security guard Sept. 5, 2022, outside a Greektown business.
Crime
Man fatally stabbed in West Englewood, suspect arrested
The man, 57, was in the 1500 block of West 72nd Street when someone he knew attacked him, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police crime scene tape
Man shot and killed in East Garfield Park
The man, 24, was near a sidewalk on the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue around 7:50 p.m. when someone fired shots, hitting him in the arm and the chest, police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Men I date can’t accept that I don’t want to have kids
Giving birth is not in the woman’s plan, and it’s non-negotiable, but guys still think they can change her mind.
By Abigail Van Buren
 