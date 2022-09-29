The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Do Bears lack trust in QB Justin Fields? OC Luke Getsy: ‘No, no, not at all’

Getsy insisted he has confidence in Fields despite him throwing the fewest passes of any NFL starter and ranking last in most categories.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Do Bears lack trust in QB Justin Fields? OC Luke Getsy: ‘No, no, not at all’
A photo of Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy at a recent practice.

Getsy is in his first season as Bears offensive coordinator.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

There’s nothing to see here. Just ask Luke Getsy.

Don’t worry yourselves about Bears quarterback Justin Fields ranking last in everything as Getsy very obviously schemes the offense around him rather than through him.

With Getsy as coordinator, the Bears have thrown the fewest passes through the first three games of a season since the 1982 Patriots. Twenty-nine quarterbacks, including Daniel Jones and Mitch Trubisky, have already completed more passes than Fields has thrown (45).

But don’t be alarmed. Everything’s fine, just like it always is for the Bears. None of this should be interpreted as a lack of trust in Fields.

“No, no, not at all,” Getsy said Wednesday. “We do what we feel is best... to help us win games.”

He went on at length to credit Fields for all the information he processes on every play, saying he has done “an unbelievable job,” but it’s clear by what Getsy has done — rather than what he has said — that he believes the Bears’ best chance to win is minimizing Fields’ passing opportunities.

Getsy is new to the Bears, so he might be unaccustomed to an offensive coordinator being under siege just three games into a season — especially when, thanks to the defense, the team is 2-1. But everyone else is on alert.

