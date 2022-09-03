The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 3, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears 2022 preview: Will the arrow be pointing up in January?

Bears beat writer Mark Potash takes a look at some key questions heading into Matt Eberflus’ first season as head coach. It all starts with Justin Fields — where will he rank among NFL quarterbacks at the end of the season?

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears 2022 preview: Will the arrow be pointing up in January?
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

After opening last season as the back-up, Justin Fields enters the 2022 season as the Bears starting quarterback.

Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Where will Justin Fields rank among the NFL’s QBs this year?

Middle of the pack — 16th in passer rating. Even without a stellar wide receiver corps, Fields will make good use of his tight ends and running backs — and his own legs — in Luke Getsy’s offense. He’ll have more high moments like the second half of the Steelers game in 2021 and fewer low moments like the nine-sack disaster against the Browns — but a lot in between. Overall, he’ll make enough progress to keep hope alive that reinforcements in 2023 will lead to a giant leap.

Did Ryan Poles do enough this offseason?

Yes, considering the limited resources he had. His biggest job was cleaning house and he did that well — just 19 of the 77 players he inherited from Ryan Pace are currently on the 53-man roster. You can argue he should have gone offense in the draft, but cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker already look ready to make an impact. Then again, if Mitch Trubisky turns George Pickens into a superstar, it won’t reflect well on Poles.

The most glaring need the Bears have is …

A wide receiver who can take the pressure off Darnell Mooney. The Bears will diversify their passing offense with Cole Kmet, David Montgomery and others, but they need another dependable downfield target for Justin Fields. With modest candidates, the pressure is on Luke Getsy’s offense to create the opportunity for someone to fill that void.

A rookie who will make the biggest impact is ….

Safety Jaquan Brisker. He looked the part on paper as a good fit for Matt Eberflus’ defense, and didn’t disappoint in training camp or his lone preseason game. He figures to get a lot of opportunities to make plays in this defense.

The team MVP will be ….

Roquan Smith. The defense will be the Bears’ anchor, especially early and Smith is an elite player who should blossom in the 4-3 scheme under Eberflus and Alan Williams. The 3-technique and slot corner are particularly valuable in this defense, so keep an eye on Justin Jones and Gordon as well.

How will Roquan Smith fare in a prove-it year?

Every factor points toward him reaching another level in this defense. He’s in his prime at 25. He’s coming off a second consecutive All-Pro season. He’s in a position in Eberflus’ defense where Shaquille Leonard blossomed into an All-Pro and Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first season in 2018. And of course, he’s motivated.

What will the Bears’ record be in Matt Eberflus’ debut season?

6-11, with the arrow pointing up heading into 2023. After a promising preseason of progress, reality figures to hit the Bears in the regular season. But with a playable schedule and an offensive scheme that gives Fields room to grow, the Bears are more likely to be a surprise team this year than a disappointing one.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bet on it: Brian Urlacher is still playing ‘D’ for Bears
City planning chief doubles down on Soldier Field’s post-Bears future
Bears’ O-line working to protect a speedy Justin Fields
Bears president Ted Phillips will be gone soon. The McCaskeys won’t.
Bears president/CEO Ted Phillips to retire in February
Analyzing the Bears’ preseason — and predictions for 2022
The Latest
Photos and an email excerpt. At least 26 employees of the state-run Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center near downstate Anna have been arrested on felony charges over the past decade, according to reporting by Capitol News Illinois, Lee Enterprises and ProPublica.
Culture of cruelty persists at state-run mental health facility despite decades of warnings
Officials have urged reforms at the facility for people with mental and developmental disabilities. But the state-run center still has more allegations of abuse and neglect than any in Illinois.
By Molly Parker | Lee Enterprises Midwest and Beth Hundsdorfer — Capitol News Illinois
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Man upset that wife ignores him while doting on her children
She cuts off conversations with him when one of the kids comes along, and even totally overlooks his birthday.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Left to right: Shaun King, Adam Chernoff, Mike Palm, Chris Bennett, Brian Urlacher
Sports Saturday
Bet on it: Brian Urlacher is still playing ‘D’ for Bears
The Hall of Famer does his best to defend the team in Vegas, but he isn’t averse to betting against it.
By Rob Miech
 
Photos and an email excerpt. An investigation by Capitol News Illinois, Lee Enterprises and ProPublica found many instances of mistreatment at the rural Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center managed by the Illinois Department of Human Services.
The Watchdogs
Brutal beatings, abuse plague state-run mental health facility, investigation reveals
Consequences are few as reports of heinous abuse continue at Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in southern Illinois.
By Beth Hundsdorfer — Capitol News Illinois and Molly Parker | Lee Enterprises Midwest
 
A green heron fledge. Credit: Paul Vriend
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Green heron fledge, head acorns, suburban monarch & hummingbird, Wis. sturgeon
A note on falling acorns in northern Wisconsin, a green heron fledge beautifully photographed, a surprise of a monarch and hummingbird in the same photo, and the size of Wisconsin lake sturgeon are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 