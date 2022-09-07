The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields: I didn’t take it personally when 49ers passed on me

Receiver Darnell Mooney said last week that Fields had the 49ers circled because they drafted quarterback Trey Lance No. 3 overall last year when they could have had Justin Fields, whom the Bears eventually took No. 11.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears QB Justin Fields: I didn’t take it personally when 49ers passed on me
Bears quarterback Justin Fields signs autographs before the Browns preseason game last month.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields signs autographs before the Browns’ preseason game last month.

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Receiver Darnell Mooney said last week that Bears quarterback Justin Fields had the 49ers circled because they drafted quarterback Trey Lance No. 3 overall last year when they could have had Fields, whom the Bears eventually took No. 11.

But on Wednesday, Fields said he didn’t take it personally.

“We’re not worried about last year’s draft — ‘Oh, this team passed on me,’” he said.

The Bears face the 49ers in their opener Sunday.

Fields faced the 49ers last year and went 19-for-27 for 175 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He ran 10 times for 103 yards. The Bears played two other teams last year that passed on Fields in Picks 1-10 —the Bengals and Lions — though only Detroit was in actual need of a quarterback.

In addition to the 49ers, the Bears will play the Jets (who drafted No. 2), Falcons (No. 4), Dolphins (No. 6) and Eagles (No. 10) this season.

Fields smiled and said that Mooney was just showing off his personality when he speculated about his quarterback’s motivation last week.

“That team passed on him,” Mooney said. “So they’re gonna have to pay a little bit for that.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears vote Roquan Smith, Justin Fields, Robert Quinn, Cody Whitehair as captains
Justin Fields, Trey Lance and the motivational needle in a haystack
Bears release Arlington Heights details, make case for public subsidy
First-and-10: Keeping Justin Fields healthy is Job 1 for Bears in 2022
Picks to click: Bears defense has eye on more takeaways
Bears’ Jaylon Johnson is ‘already one of the top corners,’ but looking for more
The Latest
Ald. Howard Brookins (21st) at a Chicago City Council meeting on July 20, 2022.
City Hall
Brookins joins retirement parade
After five terms and 20 years in politics, Brookins, 59, will be eligible for a maximum pension of 80% of his highest salary over a five-year period.
By Fran Spielman
 
A continuous glucose monitor, also known as a CGM, is a wearable medical device that allows someone to track their blood-sugar levels in real time.
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: CGM a useful tool for tracking blood glucose in real time
With multiple data points, a CGM or continuous glucose monitor, offers a more complete picture of how your body manages blood sugar throughout the day and night.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
A CPD officer died Sept. 1, 2022, of an apparent suicide.
News
Chicago police officer involved in crash in Belmont Cragin
The crash, involving at least two vehicles, happened late Wednesday morning near Fullerton and Central avenues, authorities said.
By David Struett
 
A photo of Roquan Smith playing in a 2021 game.
Bears
Bears vote Roquan Smith, Justin Fields, Robert Quinn, Cody Whitehair as captains
The four permanent captains were voted on by the players, and coach Matt Eberflus will add an honorary captain each week.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields passing the ball against the Browns last month.
Bears
Justin Fields, Trey Lance and the motivational needle in a haystack
Should the Bears quarterback be upset because the 49ers took another QB eight spots before him in the 2021 draft? Sure, whatever.
By Rick Morrissey
 