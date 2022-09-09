The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 9, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears rookie WR Velus Jones (hamstring) likely to miss opener vs. 49ers

Jones has been in and out since the start of training camp and is listed as doubtful for the 49ers game.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears rookie WR Velus Jones (hamstring) likely to miss opener vs. 49ers
A photo of Bears rookie wide receiver Velus Jones at a recent practice at Halas Hall.

The Bears picked Jones in the third round at No. 71 overall, 14th among wide receivers.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears likely will have to keep waiting for the debut of rookie wide receiver Velus Jones. After missing practice all week because of a hamstring injury, he is doubtful for the season opener against the 49ers on Sunday.

Jones has been in and out since the Bears reported for training camp in late July, and that has hindered his ability to secure a role in the offense. He appeared to be solidifying himself as the primary punt returner and an option at kick returner, which would at least get him some opportunities until he found his footing offensively, but those plans are on hold.

Jones was healthy for just one of the Bears’ three preseason games and had one catch for four yards against the Seahawks. He also fumbled the opening kickoff, then took a punt 48 yards to set up a touchdown.

“You’ve gotta increase your value by doing multiple things,” Jones said after that game. “My value is I’m a good returner and a good receiver. In the return game, I’ll keep doing my thing, and I’ll slowly keep working my way into the offense.”

Injury aside, that doesn’t appear to have happened yet. Jones is no higher than fourth on the depth chart at wide receiver.

The Bears likely will start Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown against the 49ers, with Dante Pettis next in line behind them. Former first-round pick N’Keal Harry was supposed to be part of that group, too, but he is starting the season on injured reserve.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles gambled by waiting until the third round to address a major need at wide receiver, taking Jones out of Tennessee at No. 71 overall and 14th at his position. Other than Mooney, the Bears’ veteran receivers are all on one-year contracts, so the team’s hope is that Jones will make enough progress in his rookie season to show he be more of a focal point offensively in 2023.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Ted Phillips has no regrets but one thing he’d change: ‘Get the QB right, please’
Bears have had preliminary talks with Pritzker, lawmakers about subsidies — and no one has slammed the door, retiring team president says
Where to find local Bears radio and TV programming all day on game days
Bullish on the Bears? Arlington Heights open receiver of stadium pitch: ‘I’m extremely excited to know they could be coming’
Bears move toward Arlington Heights stadium with ‘no Plan B’
49ers TE George Kittle could miss Bears game
The Latest
Bears president/CEO Ted Phillips is retiring Feb. 28.
Bears
Ted Phillips has no regrets but one thing he’d change: ‘Get the QB right, please’
The Bears’ president/CEO announced his retirement last week, effective Feb. 28.
By Patrick Finley
 
R. Kelly’s former business manager, Derrel McDavid, enters the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Aug. 17 in Chicago.
R. Kelly
Defense rests in R. Kelly trial; closing arguments Monday
The trial closed its fourth week at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse with three days of testimony by Kelly’s co-defendant and former business manager, Derrel McDavid.
By Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
 
Westinghouse’s Leavell Windfield, Jr (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Raby.
High School Football
High school football scores: Week 3
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Notre Dame’s Vincenzo Ricciardi (9) runs the ball against St. Patrick.
High School Football
Week 3’s top high school football games
Breaking down the week’s best games.
By Mike Clark
 
From left, Dalia Radecki, Josefa Rayes, Maria Mendez, Judy Vazques, and Marcelina Munoz, stand in front of a barricade that they helped construct outside the St. Adalbert Church to prevent crews from removing a marble Pieta from inside the church, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
News
Fighting the church with sticks, sawhorses and crumbled brick
A group of mostly middle-aged women trying to keep St. Adalbert Church’s Pieta from being removed erected a barricade outside the church Friday and vowed to protest 24 hours a day.
By Stefano Esposito
 