The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 9, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ George McCaskey: new stadium ‘our 100-year opportunity’

George McCaskey didn’t always believe the Bears needed a home of their own. Now, the Bears chairman said, is the time.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears’ George McCaskey: new stadium ‘our 100-year opportunity’
Bears chairman George McCaskey speaks in Arlington Heights on Thursday night.

Bears chairman George McCaskey speaks in Arlington Heights on Thursday night.

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

George McCaskey didn’t always believe the Bears needed a home of their own.

Now, the Bears chairman said, is the time.

“I would compare it to a homeowner that rents for year after year after year,” he said Friday at Halas Hall. “I mean, there are advantages to that— but there are some significant disadvantages to that also.”

The Bears do rent — from the Chicago Park District— and their disadvantages at Soldier Field include playing in one of the league’s smallest stadiums, which is outclassed by the amenities of most of the NFL’s modern stadiums.

The Bears see the advantage in building a domed stadium on the former Arlington Racetrack site, for which they signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement last year and remain in escrow. The price to build on the 326-acre mixed-use site, though, could reach $5 billion.

McCaskey tried to shape the search for land as the franchise’s manifest destiny. When founder Geroge Halas went from Wrigley Field to Soldier Field in 1971, his grandson reiterated Friday, it was supposed to be temporary.

“In each of those situations, the building had been designed and built primarily for other events or another team,” McCaskey said. “This is our 100-year opportunity to design it for us.”

The stadium has yet to be designed, but the team presented rough plans for mixed-use site to Arlington Heights residents Thursday night. The project could take as long as 10 years or more to build, president/CEO Ted Phillips said Friday, though the stadium would likely be finished sooner.

“It’s a massive challenge,” Phillips said.

The Bears are expected to close escrow on the land by the time Phillips retires on Feb. 28. The stadium project will be a big component of the next president/CEO’s job, Phillips said, “assuming we close, assuming we develop it.” The Bears could bring in Phillips’ successor before he retires to ease the transition.

Until then, the Bears are, by contract with seller Churchill Downs, not allowed to explore building on any other property—including making fundamental changes to Soldier Field.

In July, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot laid out three proposals for enclosing the Lakefront stadium with a dome.Lightfoot called McCaskey shortly before the announcement.

“We had a good conversation,” McCaskey said. “I have all the respect in the world for Mayor Lightfoot.”

The Bears could not, however, discuss the Soldier Field remodeling plans.

“When they outline that publicly, we haven’t seen any of the details,” Phillips said. “Because we told them we weren’t engaging in those discussions.”

The Bears can re-engage after their land deal closes, though McCaskey said that “our singular focus” remains on the Northwest suburban site. The Bears can break their Soldier Field lease early —it runs through 2033. If they left in 2026, they’d have to pay almost $90 million. The price goes down the longer the team stays downtown.

McCaskey said the Bears didn’t know exactly how they’d compensate fans with Soldier Field personal seat licenses, but the team “will come up with a plan that we hope will be beneficial ... to the long-term PSL holders that we currently have.”

The Bears say they are seeking public money not for the Arlington Heights stadium, but for costs associated with the development. Asked what the biggest challenges were in landing public funds, McCaskey demurred.

“Before we get to that, we have to determine whether we’re going to be able to close on the land,” he said. “So we’re continuing our financial analysis. It’s not complete yet.

“But the focus in the short term is the property.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Ted Phillips has no regrets but one thing he’d change: ‘Get the QB right, please’
Bears rookie WR Velus Jones (hamstring) likely to miss opener vs. 49ers
Bears have had preliminary talks with Pritzker, lawmakers about subsidies — and no one has slammed the door, retiring team president says
Where to find local Bears radio and TV programming all day on game days
Bullish on the Bears? Arlington Heights open receiver of stadium pitch: ‘I’m extremely excited to know they could be coming’
Bears move toward Arlington Heights stadium with ‘no Plan B’
The Latest
microsoftteams_image.png
Movies and TV
‘Clerks III’: Quick Stop characters we first met in 1994 still amuse and impress
Between a lot of callbacks and pop culture references, best friends Dante and Randal show some vulnerability in director Kevin Smith’s self-indulgent victory lap.
By Richard Roeper
 
Shane Woods.
Crime
Illinois man pleads guilty to assaulting police officer during Capitol attack
Shane Woods, of Auburn, was arrested June 24, 2021, in Springfield.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, at an election night rally in Effingham after Bailey won the Republican gubernatorial primary election.
Columnists
Darren Bailey’s suburban disadvantage
Downstate has become much more reliable for Republicans. But the increase in Republican identification in the region has not been enough to make up for its falling vote share in the suburbs.
By Rich Miller
 
Sneedmain091122.jpg
Columnists
Publicly reserved and privately vibrant, the Queen was what her country needed her to be
Sneed: Unflappable Elizabeth II, who reigned in Britain for 70 years, was not one to complain or explain.
By Michael Sneed
 
Illinois v Virginia
College Sports
Big Game Hunting: Should we really believe Illinois-Virginia will be different this time?
Since last year’s 42-14 loss to the Cavaliers, Illini football has been a mixed bag of frustration and, yes, encouragement.
By Steve Greenberg
 