The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 1, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears WR Chase Claypool active for Lions game

Claypool hurt his left knee Dec. 4 against the Packers and hasn’t played in a game since. He was declared questionable Friday after being limited in practice.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears

Bears receiver Chase Claypool carries the ball against the Dolphins.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

DETROIT —  Chase Claypool will play Sunday against the Lions — and so will two other Bears receivers who had been questionable.

Claypool hurt his left knee Dec. 4 against the Packers and hasn’t played in a game since. Dante Pettis was ruled active for Sunday’s game, too, after he was limited in practice because of an ankle injury. Equanimeous St. Brown cleared concussion protocol.

The three receivers bolster one of the league’s most unproductive receiving corps.

Claypool said earlier this week he was aware that fans were questioning the Bears trading their second-round pick to the Steelers for him Nov. 1.

“I feel very confident the fans, the organization, the team will be happy,” he said.

Guards Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins will start after missing last week’s game.

Alex Leatherwood, the former first-round pick, is a healthy scratch Sunday. The Bears ruled out guard Ja’Tyre Carter (back) and linebacker Sterling Weatherford (illness) on Friday. Quarterback Tim Boyle, running back Darrynton Evans, cornerback Breon Borders and cornerback Michael Ojemudia are also inactive.

Lions center Frank Ragnow (foot) was questionable but will play.

