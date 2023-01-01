The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 1, 2023
Bears Sports Columnists

An embarrassment of epic proportions for the Bears in Detroit

A 41-10 loss reveals that $122.2 million in cap space won’t be able to fill all the team’s holes next season.

By  Rick Morrissey
   
SHARE An embarrassment of epic proportions for the Bears in Detroit
Bears quarterback Justin Fields getting sacked.

Quarterback Justin Fields is sacked during the Bears’ 41-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Are we to believe that a high first-round draft pick and $122.2 million in salary cap space can cure what ailed the Bears on Sunday?

Those riches will have to take care of a terrible defense, a bad offense line, a thin receiving corps and whatever else I’m missing, which might be a lot because my hands are still covering my eyes. Tell me when it’s safe to look. 

You’d have to be incredibly gullible to think things are looking up after the Bears’ 41-10 loss to a decent Detroit team. It’s one thing to buy into the future when your team is losing close games and Justin Fields is putting on a show. It’s another when your team gives up points at will and Fields looks ready to give up the ghost play after play, thanks to that bad offensive line.

There are so many holes to fill that improvements won’t come as quickly as most folks thought. That’s what Sunday showed.

You might look on it as one loss among many, the ninth in a row, a franchise record. I see a team that was out of its league against a .500 team. I see a team that looks worlds away from getting back to respectability.

Related

For the entire season, Fields has been the antidote to any feelings of despair that Bears fans have had. The defense might be awful, but Fields’ amazing running ability overshadowed it. No receivers? Hey, who cares — Fields just faked another defender into a parallel universe. A rising inflation rate? Fields.

But the Lions beat him up Sunday, another reminder that an offense predicated on a quarterback running can’t work consistently in the NFL. There’s a price to pay, and it was on display in Detroit when staff helped him stretch on the sideline and when the medical observation tent was folded over him as he sat on a bench so a doctor could take a look at him. 

And to think, more than a few prognosticators thought the Bears would do to the Lions what Carolina did to the Lions last week, rushing for 320 yards. For a while Sunday, that prediction looked good. Fields had 105 rushing yards in the first quarter. He finished with 132.

When is the last time a team was getting blown out and its quarterback ended up with just 75 passing yards. Crazy bad stuff.

Crazier was the sight of Fields still in the game in the fourth quarter. With this offensive line, he’s an injury waiting to happen.

“We kept Justin in there because we want to get the game experience,’’ Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. “You can’t get really get that anywhere else.’’

Sure you can. As a stuntman.

The Lions were playing for something, a playoff spot. The Bears looked like they were playing for the season to end. In good news, it ends next week against the Vikings at Soldier Field. Detroit finished with 504 total yards. It was a big setback for Eberflus, whose reputation in his first season with the Bears has been built on his ability to get a bad team to play hard. On exhibit Sunday was a bad team that got out-hustled, outplayed and pretty much outed. It was an embarrassment.

At one point late in the fourth quarter, Fields got sacked, even though two Bears were called for holding on the play. It’s hard to pull that off. The Lions sacked him seven times. Injuries played a role. The Bears lost two offensive linemen during the game, guards Teven Jenkins and Michael Schofield, but there was nothing about the tone of Sunday’s game that suggested their presence would have made a difference.

I’ve never seen a team go through this long of a losing streak with so many bouquets being thrown its way. Part of that is Fields’ promise, and part of it is fans’ overwhelming desire to believe. Most of it is beer.

The Lions scored 34 straight points Sunday. I don’t know how Fields’ rushing ability is going to help that sort of thing next year. The Bears’ defense had no idea how to stop Jamaal Williams, who finished with 144 yards on 22 carries. It was as if he were running through a tulip farm.

General manager Ryan Poles has to get Fields help on the line and at wide receiver, but there’s not enough money in cap space to do that and rebuild the defense. There will be improvement next year. It’s how the NFL is structured. When you’re as bad as the Bears — 3-13 bad — you get a high draft pick, maybe the first overall. When you trade Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn during the season to clear cap space, you’re going to have money to spend.

But all the riches in the Bears’ kingdom aren’t going to solve the issues in the horror show we saw Sunday.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Future salary-cap space, draft picks of no help to Bears in 41-10 loss to Lions
Bears’ passing game fails in 41-10 blowout loss to Lions
Justin Fields runs for more than 100 first-half yards — but Bears trail
Bears WR Chase Claypool active for Lions game
2023 visions: Bears win! (Oops.) Bulls get in! (Briefly.) And our baseball teams? Not all bad
Polling Place: Voters pick College Football Playoff, Illinois-Mississippi State winners
The Latest
Mississippi State’s Will Rogers is the SEC’s career leader in completions.
College Sports
ReliaQuest Bowl: Revamped Illinois secondary under the gun vs. Mississippi State ‘Air Raid’
Pass defense has been the Illini’s biggest strength, but that was with Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Police investigate the scene where four teens were shot near E 57th St and S Prairie St in Washington Park, Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Crime
1 dead, 3 wounded in Washington Park drive-by — 3rd slaying in Chicago on New Year’s Day
The victims were in a Kia driving north on Prairie Avenue at 57th Street when another car pulled along side them and someone inside opened fire, police say.
By David StruettEmmanuel Camarillo, and 1 more
 
Ian Mitchell returned to the Blackhawks’ lineup Sunday night.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants Ian Mitchell to play to his strengths
Listed at just 5-11 and 193 pounds, Mitchell will never be confused with a big, rugged blueliner. Instead, Richardson hopes Mitchell shoots and moves the puck.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the C.W. Avery Family YMCA in Plainfield, Illinois, Friday afternoon, June 24, 2022.
Politics
Vice President Kamala Harris comes to Chicago on Wednesday to tout Biden administration accomplishments
President Joe Biden and top administration officials will fan out across the nation the day after Republicans take control of the House.
By Lynn Sweet
 
The Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier shares the midnight sky with a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve as Chicago revelers welcomed 2023 with a celebration at the pier.
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago rings in 2023 with fireworks and celebration at Navy Pier
The nighttime sky along the lakefront was peppered with a New Year’s Eve fireworks display on Saturday at midnight.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 