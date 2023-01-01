The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 1, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Jared Goff stays hot vs. Bears, gives Lions outside shot at playoffs

Three takeaways from Sunday’s 41-10 loss to the Lions at Ford Field:

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Jared Goff stays hot vs. Bears, gives Lions outside shot at playoffs
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

Bears quarterback Jared Goff and Bears quarterback Justin Fields embrace after Sunday’s game.

Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

DETROIT — Three takeaways from Sunday’s 41-10 loss to the Lions at Ford Field:

Goff deals

Lions quarterback Jared Goff finished with a 133.5 passer rating, the third-highest mark the Bears have allowed this season, by completing 21-of-29 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Goff has been one of the NFL’s steadiest quarterbacks the last five weeks; he had a 109.3 passer rating in December.

“He’s extremely hot and he’s playing at a very high level,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said.

He’s got the Lions inching closer to the playoffs. To make the postseason, the Lions need to win in Green Bay in Week 18 and have the Seahawks lose to the Rams.

Big game coming

After losing at the Packers, the Vikings will travel to Soldier Field next week with a chance to become the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. They’ll need help — the 49ers will get the spot if either they beat the Cardinals or the Vikings lose to the Bears.

The Vikings can’t reach the first seed or the fourth seed. The No. 2 slot would earn them home playoff games through the first two rounds. The third seed is guaranteed one home game.

The Vikings, then, figure to play their starters against the Bears.

RB totals

Bears running back Khalil Herbert’s eight-yard run the first time he touched the ball Sunday gave him more yards than he totaled all last week. He finished with only five carries for 31 yards, though, while David Montgomery had six for 24. The Bears ran for 200 yards and need 79 on Sunday to break the franchise’s record of 2,974, set in 1984.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
‘Lot of mistakes’ on Bears’ chaotic final play before halftime vs. Lions
Bears QB Justin Fields corrects WR Chase Claypool for venting on sideline
End comes swiftly for beleaguered Bears defense
An embarrassment of epic proportions for the Bears in Detroit
Future salary-cap space, draft picks of no help to Bears in 41-10 loss to Lions
Bears’ passing game fails in 41-10 blowout loss to Lions
The Latest
Packers safety Darnell Savage returns an interception 75 yards for a touchdown over Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during the first half of Sunday’s game.
NFL
Packers control their postseason fate after routing Vikings 41-17
Green Bay (8-8) will reach the playoffs if it beats division rival Detroit at home in its regular-season finale.
By Steve Megargee | Associated Press
 
A photo of Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson running with the ball after an interception.
Bears
‘Lot of mistakes’ on Bears’ chaotic final play before halftime vs. Lions
The Bears mostly looked like they were moving in slow motion, and their disorganization cost them a chance to cut into a two-touchdown deficit just before halftime.
By Jason Lieser
 
A photo of Chase Claypool trying to catch a pass against the Lions.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields corrects WR Chase Claypool for venting on sideline
“He’s passionate, but he just has to learn how to control those emotions,” Fields said. For his part, Claypool left the locker room without talking to the media.
By Jason Lieser
 
Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) scores on a 21-yard screen pass to give the Lions a 3910 lead over the Bears in the third quarter Sunday at Ford Field.
Bears
End comes swiftly for beleaguered Bears defense
One play after a rare sack by Trevis Gipson gave the Bears some life, D’Andre Swift’s 35-yard run on third-and-18 fueled a second-half rout, as the Bears hit a new low — allowing 504 yards in a 41-10 loss to the Lions at Ford Field.
By Mark Potash
 
shell_casing2.jpg
Crime
Man shot to death in Austin
A 52-year-old man standing on a sidewalk was shot just before 4:20 p.m. Sunday by someone in a car, police say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 