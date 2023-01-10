The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Bears GM Ryan Poles: Justin Fields is our 2023 starter

The Bears hold the top pick in this year’s draft, but Poles all-but-squashed the notion he’d take a passer.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears general manager Ryan Poles said he expects quarterback Justin Fields to be his starter in 2023.

The Bears hold the top pick in this year’s draft, but Poles all-but-squashed the notion he’d take a passer with the selection.

“I’d have to be absolutely blown away to make that type of decision,” he said Tuesday.

Alabama’s Bryce Young is considered the best quarterback in the draft, and nine quarterbacks have been taken first overall since 2010. Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson are the two best defensive players in the draft, and would each fill a Bears need.

Poles left open the possibility the Bears could trade the pick.

Fields finished the season 64 yards shy of breaking Lamar Jackson’s single-season rushing record for a quarterback. His passing, though, left a lot to be desired: he finished the regular season 25th in passer rating, tied for 16th in passing touchdowns and 27th in yards.

“He has to get better as a passer,” Poles said.

Fields went 3-12 as a starter this season, missing the Jets game with a separated left shoulder and sitting out the finale with what the Bears called a hip injury. Fields said Monday that his hip was about 80 percent. He could have played, he said, but might have been limited.

Without Fields at quarterback, the Bears lost their franchise-record 10th straight game Sunday. The Texans’ win against the Colts minutes after the Bears lost to the Vikings ensured the Bears would draft first overall.

