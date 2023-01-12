The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears will name Kevin Warren president/CEO

Warren will replace Ted Phillips, who announced in September that he would retire at the end of the season after 23 years in the role.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears will name Kevin Warren president/CEO
Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament - Second Round

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is the Bears’ new president/CEO

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Bears are naming Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren their president/CEO, a source confirmed Thursday morning.

Warren will replace Ted Phillips, who announced in September that he would retire at the end of the season after 23 years in the role.

He is just the second Bears president — alongside Phillips — not to be related to founder George Halas.

Warren is appealing to the Bears because of his experience in not only the Big Ten but as the chief operating officer of the Vikings when they built U.S. Bank Stadium. Some inside Halas Hall believe the stadium, which opened in 2016, to be a model for the Bears’ Arlington Heights project. The Bears are in escrow on the 326-acre Arlington International Racecourse property and hope to close soon.

Warren, who has 18 months left on his Big Ten contract, interviewed with the Bears in December. At the time, the Big Ten released a statement saying he “regularly receives unique opportunities and interest for his expertise.”

He’s a 1990 Notre Dame Law School grad and former agent who worked for the Lions and later a law firm before joining the Vikings in 2005. He was named COO 10 years later and then the first African American Power 5 commissioner.

Warren shocked the college sports world last summer when he lured UCLA and USC to the Big Ten from the Pac-12. They will join in 2024. Less than two months later, the Big Ten negotiated a lucrative media rights deal.

The Bears’ executive structure under Warren will be telling. Currently, general manager Ryan Poles reports directly to chairman George McCaskey, a change that he enacted a year ago, knowing Phillips’ retirement was likely near.

McCaskey, Phillips and Tanesha Wade, the Bears’ senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, interviewed candidates with help from search firm Nolan Partners.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Justin Fields must improve — but ‘it’s not just the QB on dropback passes’
Bears GM Ryan Poles easily could be ‘blown away’ by a college QB. It happens all the time in the NFL.
Bears fans’ patience rewarded: They’ve got a franchise QB and the No. 1 pick
Ryan Poles ready to play ‘Let’s make a deal’ with Bears’ No. 1 pick
Halas Intrigue, Episode 271: On Ryan Poles, Justin Fields and the No. 1 pick
Bears GM Ryan Poles can downplay it, but this offseason is his big moment
The Latest
This image released by Mattel shows a child playing with Teresa, a My First Barbie deluxe set, new dolls made specifically for children as young as 3.
Entertainment and Culture
New, taller Barbie doll is aimed at kids as young as 3
My First Barbie is 2 inches taller than the traditional, 63-year-old doll. It has a broader waist and larger accessories.
By Hillel Italie | AP
 
A Rolling Stones T-shirt from 1970 is displayed in the Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall in Paramus, New Jersey.
Business
Inflation eased again to 6.5% over the past 12 months
The softer readings add to growing signs that the worst inflation bout in four decades is gradually waning.
By Christopher Rugaber | AP
 
Meal prep changes can impact healthy habits.
Eat Well
Healthy eating habits take time to cultivate but are worth the effort
We often think that our food choices are a conscious decision we make every day. In truth, many of the foods we buy, cook and eat are largely based on habit.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Chemical_Plant_Fire_Illinois.jpg
News
La Salle residents told to avoid contact with green residue released during fire at chemical plant
The substance is from potassium permanganate, a chemical compound produced at the Carus Chemical plant and used to treat drinking water, wastewater and industrial chemicals, officials said.
By Allison Novelo
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Wife’s baseball fandom evolves into obsession
Husband concerned as she freaks out over bad plays and her game-watching in bed snarls the couple’s love life.
By Abigail Van Buren
 