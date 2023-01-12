Bears will name Kevin Warren president/CEO

The Bears are naming Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren their president/CEO, a source confirmed Thursday morning.

Warren will replace Ted Phillips, who announced in September that he would retire at the end of the season after 23 years in the role.

He is just the second Bears president — alongside Phillips — not to be related to founder George Halas.

Warren is appealing to the Bears because of his experience in not only the Big Ten but as the chief operating officer of the Vikings when they built U.S. Bank Stadium. Some inside Halas Hall believe the stadium, which opened in 2016, to be a model for the Bears’ Arlington Heights project. The Bears are in escrow on the 326-acre Arlington International Racecourse property and hope to close soon.

Warren, who has 18 months left on his Big Ten contract, interviewed with the Bears in December. At the time, the Big Ten released a statement saying he “regularly receives unique opportunities and interest for his expertise.”

He’s a 1990 Notre Dame Law School grad and former agent who worked for the Lions and later a law firm before joining the Vikings in 2005. He was named COO 10 years later and then the first African American Power 5 commissioner.

Warren shocked the college sports world last summer when he lured UCLA and USC to the Big Ten from the Pac-12. They will join in 2024. Less than two months later, the Big Ten negotiated a lucrative media rights deal.

The Bears’ executive structure under Warren will be telling. Currently, general manager Ryan Poles reports directly to chairman George McCaskey, a change that he enacted a year ago, knowing Phillips’ retirement was likely near.

McCaskey, Phillips and Tanesha Wade, the Bears’ senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, interviewed candidates with help from search firm Nolan Partners.

