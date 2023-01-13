8 enormous questions facing the Bears this offseason

This is a pivotal offseason for the Bears. The cleanup is complete, and now general manager Ryan Poles has massive resources available to build through free agency and the draft. Here’s a look at the biggest questions facing the organization:

Rank the Bears’ biggest offseason needs.

They have a million of them, but the line of scrimmage tops the list. This was the feeblest pass rush and most porous pass protection in the NFL. Let’s start with the offensive line for two reasons: First, it’ll lead to immediate improvement from Justin Fields and, second, it’s supposed to be Poles’ specialty.

What specifically would you do with the No. 1 overall pick?

The more times the Bears can trade back, the better. If they can get the Colts to give them two first-round picks to swap Nos. 1 and 4, that’s a great start. If they can trade back from there to No. 8 in a trade with the Raiders and get another first-rounder, that’s perfect. Then they could take TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston. That’s a dream scenario.

How would you assess Justin Fields’ season?

It was better, and the Bears should be optimistic about where he’s headed. He established himself as the best running quarterback in the game and was moderately more efficient as a passer — all with an offensive line and skill players that were woefully deficient.

Would you consider drafting a QB?

Certainly not in the first three rounds, but finding a viable backup for Fields is essential. The two games this season in which Fields didn’t play were a waste. The Bears started Trevor Siemian and Nathan Peterman — neither is a promising young talent nor gifted with Fields’ running ability. The Bears need to follow the Ravens’ model and develop quarterbacks who play the same style.

The Bears’ hiring of Kevin Warren as CEO/president signifies ...

More pressure on general manager Ryan Poles. Warren knows that Poles has everything he needs to start building the roster and he’ll be eager to see results.

What grade would you give Matt Eberflus?

C. He got exactly what was expected out of this roster — nothing more or less than any league-average replacement would’ve done. He would call it a successful season because he established the foundation of “championship habits,” but it’s unlikely most of these players will be part of their next good team. The real test will be whether new free agents adopt his principles.

Which of GM Ryan Poles’ decisions will look the best?

Drafting and developing Braxton Jones. The Bears should be looking for an upgrade at left tackle in free agency and the draft, but Jones could still have a future with them at right tackle. Anytime a general manager finds a multi-year starter out of Southern Utah late in the fifth round, that’s a win.

Which decision will Poles regret most?

Remember the parade everybody threw for the Chase Claypool trade? Knowing now that the pick he gave the Steelers is No. 32 overall, it’s hard to believe Poles looks back on that as a good deal. And any player in Claypool’s position, going into the final season of his rookie contract, would want an extension this offseason. The Bears, though, haven’t seen enough to be sure about doing that. Poles could end up in another standoff.

