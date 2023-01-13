The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 13, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Are things looking up for Bears and Matt Eberflus?

After first-year general manager Ryan Poles did some house-cleaning, the Bears were built to win six or seven games in 2022 and went 3-14, but with the No. 1 overall draft pick. Does that put them behind schedule? A look at where the Bears stand heading into 2023.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Are things looking up for Bears and Matt Eberflus?
merlin_109592815.jpg

Matt Eberflus walks off the field after the Bears’ 31-30 loss to the Lions at Soldier Field — one of seven one-score losses in the 2022 season.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Sun-Times’ Mark Potash analyzes the Bears at the end of their 3-14 season:

Rank the Bears’ biggest offseason needs.

1. Defensive line. 2. Right tackle. 3. Wide receiver.

What specifically would you do with the No. 1 overall pick?

The Bears almost certainly will be better off trading the pick for multiple picks. One favorable scenario would be a trade with the Colts that nets the Bears the Colts’ first-round pick (No. 4 overall), second-round pick (No. 36) and a 2024 first-round pick. But as the draft process ensues, the competition for the Bears’ No. 1 overall pick is more likely to heat up than cool down.  

How would you assess Justin Fields’ season?

Fields established himself as a franchise quarterback the Bears can build around, but — as was feared before the 2022 season started — he needed a lot more support to prove he can be a dangerous threat in the passing game. Ryan Poles, Luke Getsy and Fields have a lot to prove in 2023, but the best starting point the Bears have had a quarterback since Jim McMahon. 

Would you consider drafting a QB?

Yes, if I had the Bears’ resources to draft information and thought one of the top-rated quarterbacks was the next Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. That doesn’t appear to be the case with Alabama’s Bryce Young or any of the top quarterbacks in this draft. But few if any thought Mahomes would be Mahomes at this point of the draft process. 

Regardless of their confidence in Fields, the Bears could use a quarterback more similar to Fields as a backup. Lamar Jackson, it’s worth noting, is not playing Sunday in the Ravens’ wild-card game.

The Bears’ hiring of Kevin Warren as CEO/president signifies ...

The Bears want a new stadium and want it done right. It remains to be seen if it signifies a desire to alter their own culture of dysfunction and mismanagement that has led to poor on-field results over the last 30 years. But from many reports, Kevin Warren is the right guy to do that as well. 

What grade would you give Matt Eberflus?

B-. During a difficult 3-14 rebuilding season, Eberflus rarely looked like he was doing this for the first time. Even with the Bears losing several games they could have won in the fourth quarter, there were few if any instances of poor game-management. The jury’s still out, but Eberflus looks like a coach with a good chance to sustain success if Ryan Poles helps him achieve it. 

Which of GM Ryan Poles’ decisions will look the best?

Taking cornerback Kyler Gordon (No. 39) and safety Jaquan Brisker (No. 48) in the second round of the draft when he arguably had a bigger need at wide receiver (George Pickens went to the Steelers at No. 52). Gordon and Brisker look like foundation pieces on a defense that even with them needs a lot of work. 

Which decision will Poles regret most?

Trading a second-round draft pick that became the 32nd overall pick for wide receiver Chase Claypool. It still has potential to be a win, but the early returns — on multiple levels — were unimpressive. 

