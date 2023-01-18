Bears OC Luke Getsy to be Senior Bowl head coach

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was named head coach of one of the Senior Bowl teams Wednesday.

Getsy will coach the American Team on Feb. 4 in Mobile, Ala. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will coach the National Team.

“It is a privilege to be able to work alongside my peers from around the league and to be able to lead this special group of men that are the future of the NFL,” Getsy said in a statement.

Getsy will run practices and will get an up-close look at some of the nation’s most intriguing draft prospects. However, many of the prospects projected to be available when the Bears pick — whether that’s No. 1 overall or, after a trade, likely in the top 10 of the draft — will not be there.

Getsy, though, could get a good look at a backup quarterback for Justin Fields. TCU’s Max Duggan, Fresno State’s Jake Haener and BYU’s Jaren Hall are among the quarterbacks who have accepted invitations to the game.

More than 40 percent of the players drafted the past two seasons have played in the game.

For the first time in the 74-year history of the Senior Bowl, full NFL staffs will not coach the game. Instead, NFL Football Operations took nominations from all non-playoff teams. Senior Bowl leadership and NFL executives chose them from among the nominees.

Three other Bears staffers will also head to Mobile: linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, assistant special teams coach Carlos Polk and assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts.

Getsy just finished his first year as the Bears offensive coordinator. He interviewed for the Broncos head coaching job last offseason but has not been booked for an interview during this cycle.