Monday, January 2, 2023
Bears’ season finale vs. Vikings set for noon Sunday at Soldier Field

They’re looking to break a nine-game losing streak, but a loss would secure them picking no lower than second in the draft.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Bears QB Justin Fields running with the ball against the Vikings last season.

Justin Fields and the Bears play their season finale Sunday at home against the Vikings.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

The Bears will wrap their season Sunday against the Vikings, and the league announced it’ll be a noon kickoff.

The NFL left all Week 18 games with TBA start times so it could wait to see which ones had playoff implications.

The Bears were mathematically eliminated a month ago, but the playoff-bound Vikings are battling the 49ers for the No. 2 seed and home field for the first two rounds. The 49ers host the Cardinals.

The league chose Lions at Packers as its Sunday Night Football game and moved Chiefs-Raiders and Titans-Jaguars to Saturday.

The Bears have lost a franchise-worst nine consecutive games and sit at 3-13. A loss to the Vikings would give them their second-worst record ever.

The upside for them is that a loss would secure them picking no lower than second in the upcoming draft. They would jump to the No. 1 pick if they lose and the Texans beat the Colts.

