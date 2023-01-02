Bears’ season finale vs. Vikings set for noon Sunday at Soldier Field

The Bears will wrap their season Sunday against the Vikings, and the league announced it’ll be a noon kickoff.

The NFL left all Week 18 games with TBA start times so it could wait to see which ones had playoff implications.

The Bears were mathematically eliminated a month ago, but the playoff-bound Vikings are battling the 49ers for the No. 2 seed and home field for the first two rounds. The 49ers host the Cardinals.

The league chose Lions at Packers as its Sunday Night Football game and moved Chiefs-Raiders and Titans-Jaguars to Saturday.

The Bears have lost a franchise-worst nine consecutive games and sit at 3-13. A loss to the Vikings would give them their second-worst record ever.

The upside for them is that a loss would secure them picking no lower than second in the upcoming draft. They would jump to the No. 1 pick if they lose and the Texans beat the Colts.