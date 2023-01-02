Bears notebook: WR Dante Pettis flies home, not in concussion protocol

Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis was released from the hospital Sunday after a head injury in the Lions game left him with blurred vision. He flew home separately from the team and was still being evaluated by doctors Monday, coach Matt Eberflus said.

Eberflus said Sunday that Pettis cleared the concussion protocol, but was hospitalized as a precaution.

Pettis is fifth on the team with 17 catches for 226 yards and three touchdowns.

Cousins, Jefferson to play

While the Bears weigh whether to preserve quarterback Justin Fields by sitting him Sunday, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell indicated quarterback Kirk Cousins and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson will play.

O’Connell said Monday he was “still working through” his plan, but when asked specifically about those two he said potential personnel changes would be “more subtle” because the Vikings are battling the 49ers for the No. 2 seed and home field for the first two rounds of the playoffs.

He added that the Vikings “still have a lot to play for just from a momentum standpoint” after losing to the Packers 41-17 on Sunday.

Kickoff at noon

The NFL announced a 12 p.m. kickoff for Bears-Vikings. All Week 18 games were labeled TBA so the league could put those with the most playoff implications in prime time and ensure that teams competing against each other for positioning were playing at the same time.

Of the Bears’ 17 games, 14 will have been noon kickoffs..

