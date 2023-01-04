The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Devin Hester a Hall of Fame finalist again

Hester, who played for the Bears from 2006-13, is the most prolific kick returner in NFL history, with 20 career kick-return touchdowns — 14 on punt returns and six on kickoff returns. He also returned a field goal 108 yards for a touchdown against the Giants in 2006.

By  Mark Potash
   
Former Bears returner Devin Hester scores a touchdown in 2010.

Former Bears kick returner Devin Hester (23) played eight of his 11 seasons in the NFL with the Bears (2006-2013).

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Former Bears kick returner Devin Hester is one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It’s the second consecutive year Hester has been a finalist.

Hester, a Bears second-round draft pick in 2006, is the most prolific kick returner in NFL history, with 20 career kick-return touchdowns — 14 on punt returns and six on kickoff returns. His 92-yard kickoff return to start Super Bowl XLI is still the only touchdown return on the opening kickoff in Super Bowl history. Hester also returned a field goal 108 yards for a touchdown against the Giants in 2006.

Hester was one of two former Bears among the finalists. Defensive end Jared Allen, who had 5.5 of his 136 career sacks with the Bears in 2014, was named a finalist for the third time.

Defensive Dwight Freeney, cornerback Darrelle Revis and left tackle Joe Thomas made it in their first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame.

Other finalists are offensive tackle Willie Anderson, wide receivers Torry Holt, Andre Johnson and Reggie Wayne, cornerbacks Ronde Barber and Albert Lewis, linebackers Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware and Patrick Willis and safety Darren Woodson.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be inducted during NFL Honors on Feb. 9.

