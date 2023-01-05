Bears predictions: Week 18 vs. Vikings

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ season finale Sunday against the Vikings:

RICK MORRISSEY

Vikings, 31-13

Justin Fields is out because of a hip strain, raising the philosophical question, “Is there really a Bears game Sunday?” The Vikings are certain there is. They still have a chance at a No. 2 seed in the playoffs. They’re overrated, but they’re going to look Super Bowl-bound against weak competition at Soldier Field. Season: 11-5.

RICK TELANDER

Vikings, 38-12

Has anybody thought recently about the fact 17 regular season games are too many for the human body? The league and players agreed on it. For more money. Result? Everybody injured. Next man up. And games like this. Season: 10-6.

LAURENCE HOLMES

Vikings, 35-3

We have reached the end of the exercise. Last week it seemed as if the Bears let go of the rope. Those of us here at the Sun-Times watch the games so you don’t have to and with the announcement that Fields isn’t playing, the Bears told you-you don’t have to. Hopefully there will be less of these games going forward. Season: 10-6.

PATRICK FINLEY

Vikings, 31-4

The Bears’ decision to sit Fields rings hollow after listening to head coach Matt Eberflus claim the importance of culture and building “championship habits” all season. The H.I.T.S. principle apparently stands for Hi, I’m Tanking Sunday. Season: 9-7.

JASON LIESER

Vikings, 38-9

The Vikings are angry after getting drubbed by the Packers and need the win to secure home field for the first two rounds. The Bears are dispirited and need the loss for a shot at landing the No. 1 pick. Everyone gets what they want — except the audience. Season: 8-8.

MARK POTASH

Vikings, 23-17

The Bears seem pretty intent on losing this game for a shot at the No. 1 overall pick. Stranger things have happened, especially against the Vikings. But losing is one thing the Bears have done well this season. Season: 10-6.