The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 5, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears predictions: Week 18 vs. Vikings

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ season finale Sunday against the Vikings:

By  Patrick FinleyRick TelanderRick MorrisseyJason LieserMark Potash and Laurence Holmes
   
SHARE Bears predictions: Week 18 vs. Vikings
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson hugs Bears receiver Velus Jones after their October game.

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ season finale Sunday against the Vikings:

RICK MORRISSEY

Vikings, 31-13

Justin Fields is out because of a hip strain, raising the philosophical question, “Is there really a Bears game Sunday?” The Vikings are certain there is. They still have a chance at a No. 2 seed in the playoffs. They’re overrated, but they’re going to look Super Bowl-bound against weak competition at Soldier Field. Season: 11-5.

RICK TELANDER

Vikings, 38-12

Has anybody thought recently about the fact 17 regular season games are too many for the human body? The league and players agreed on it. For more money. Result? Everybody injured. Next man up. And games like this. Season: 10-6.

LAURENCE HOLMES

Vikings, 35-3

We have reached the end of the exercise. Last week it seemed as if the Bears let go of the rope. Those of us here at the Sun-Times watch the games so you don’t have to and with the announcement that Fields isn’t playing, the Bears told you-you don’t have to. Hopefully there will be less of these games going forward. Season: 10-6.

PATRICK FINLEY

Vikings, 31-4

The Bears’ decision to sit Fields rings hollow after listening to head coach Matt Eberflus claim the importance of culture and building “championship habits” all season. The H.I.T.S. principle apparently stands for Hi, I’m Tanking Sunday. Season: 9-7.

JASON LIESER

Vikings, 38-9

The Vikings are angry after getting drubbed by the Packers and need the win to secure home field for the first two rounds. The Bears are dispirited and need the loss for a shot at landing the No. 1 pick. Everyone gets what they want — except the audience. Season: 8-8.

MARK POTASH

Vikings, 23-17

The Bears seem pretty intent on losing this game for a shot at the No. 1 overall pick. Stranger things have happened, especially against the Vikings. But losing is one thing the Bears have done well this season. Season: 10-6.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears matriarch Virginia McCaskey turns 100
Former Bears returner Devin Hester a Hall of Fame finalist again
Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest rattles Bears as practice week begins
Justin Fields takes a small step, needs a giant leap
Bears sign WR Equanimeous St. Brown to 1-year, $1.25 million extension: source
A profile in hypocrisy: So many things wrong with the NFL, yet I can’t stop watching the games
The Latest
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (left), and Prince Harry walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. Prince Harry has said he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants “a family, not an institution,” during a TV interview ahead of the publication of his memoir.&nbsp;
Books
In upcoming memoir, Prince Harry claims William attacked him during an argument, report says
The Guardian on Thursday said it obtained an advance copy of the book, “Spare,” due to be published next week. It said Harry recounts a 2019 argument at his Kensington Palace home, in which he says William called Harry’s wife, the former actress Meghan Markle, “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.”
By Jill Lawless | Associated Press
 
Boone, the first electronics-detecting K-9 for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, licks Internet Crimes Against Children Unit Investigator&nbsp;Daniel&nbsp;Codd’s face at the department’s Maywood office Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Suburban Chicago
New K-9 for Cook County Sheriff’s Office has a nose for electronics, crime
Although he’s only been on the job just over two months, Boone has already successfully found multiple electronic devices while executing two search warrants for Internet Crimes Against Children cases in the Chicagoland area.
By Pat Nabong
 
Benet’s Brady Kunka (3) shoots from beyond the arc as the Redwings play Bloom.
High School Basketball
AP Illinois high school basketball rankings
The Associated Press state rankings in boys and girls basketball.
By Associated Press
 
Patrick Williams
Bulls
The evolution of Bulls forward Patrick Williams is slow, but happening
The former 2020 No. 4 overall pick knows that his development has not happened as quickly as many would have liked, but for that Williams won’t apologize. There is improvement happening, but now it’s about the next step in the evolution of Williams’ game.
By Joe Cowley
 
A sign with Damar Hamlin’s uniform number is displayed outside of University of Cincinnati Medical Center,
NFL
Bills say Damar Hamlin is showing ‘remarkable improvement’
“While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact,” the Bills said in a statement. “His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”
By John Wawrow | Associated Press
 