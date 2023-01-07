Loss would be a win-win for Bears, Justin Fields

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy — a football guy through and through — was too focused on preparing Nathan Peterman and beating the Vikings to give an assessment of Justin Fields’ season Thursday.

“I don’t think I’ve gotten there yet. We’re dialed into Minnesota,” Getsy said. “I’m ready to give everything I’ve got for these guys this week. Honestly, I’ve not reflected yet. Obviously I’m excited about this opportunity — excited for Nate to go out there and have some opportunities for himself.”

While Getsy is zoned in on getting Peterman ready — as honorable as it is — everybody else has moved on to 2023. Not just fans and media, but apparently general manager Ryan Poles after the Bears suddenly announced that Justin Fields would not play in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Vikings because of … a hip injury.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus, poker-faced all season, didn’t even wink when he said it. But he wasn’t very convincing. Eberflus has played it coy all season with injuries — and now, with the No. 1 overall draft pick in sight, Fields is out on Wednesday? Hmmm ...

Fields, who eats right, has been a quick healer in his two seasons with he Bears. He was day-to-day with a separated shoulder in Week 12 against the Jets. He was listed as questionable heading into the game, and eventually did not play.

“It’s just what the doctors said it was,” Eberflus said. “They said he strained his groin [actually his hip, but what’s the difference?] and he’s not going to go full speed by Sunday. That’s where it is.”

That’s indeed where it is and where it should be.

The Bears don’t need to sit Justin Fields to lose games — they’ve lost 12 of his 15 starts this season, including the last eight in a row. Sitting Fields in a game with no playoff implications (for the Bears, at least) avoids the risk of Fields aggravating the hip injury or otherwise getting hurt. There’s too much at stake to risk that.

And yes, it gives the Bears a better chance to lose and solidify the No. 2 pick, with a chance to get the No. 1 pick. That matters. The Bears aren’t going to make a mockery of this game. Peterman is a legitimate back-up quarterback with starting experience. The Bears might even win — the Vikings have their own knack for spoiling a good thing.

But a loss is more valuable than a win. It’s just the way it is, without a draft lottery in the NFL. And even in a draft without an apparent Peyton Manning or John Elway, the No. 1 pick is a factor. Even the Texans might have to bid to get their quarterback if they drop to No. 2, and that could raise the price significantly. This isn’t chicanery, it’s prudence.

It can make a difference. In 2020, the Jaguars trailed the winless Jets for the No. 1 overall pick with three weeks to go. But when they leap-frogged the Jets in the draft order after the Jets beat the Rams in Week 15, the Jaguars started Mike Glennon over Gardner Minshew (95.9 passer rating, 16 touchdowns, five interceptions) for the final two games.

The Jaguars lost to the Bears (41-17) and Colts (28-14) to secure the No.1 pick and took Trevor Lawrence. The Jets settled for Zach Wilson.

Timing is everything, of course. And you have to find the right guy. Who knows if the Bears would have taken Terry Bradshaw or Mike Phipps in 1970, or Peyton Manning or Ryan Leaf in 1998? There’s little doubt that Ryan Poles is hoping for the chance to get it right.

