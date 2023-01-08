Bears CB Kyler Gordon won’t play in finale

The Bears will play their season finale without their top draft pick after the team ruled rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon inactive Sunday at Soldier Field.

Gordon turned up on the Bears’ injury report with a groin injury Thursday. Saturday, the Bears said he was also ill. He was ruled questionable because of both maladies.

Defensive lineman Angelo Blackson, who was also questionable because of an illness, won’t play. Other inactives include running back Darrynton Evans and defensive lineman Terrell Lewis.

The Bears ruled out three players Friday: quarterback Justin Fields (hip), cornerback Jaylon Jones (concussion) and linebacker Sterling Weatherford (illness).

The Bears aren’t incentivized to win Sunday. As long as they lose to the playoff-bound Vikings, the Bears can draft no lower than second. If they lose and the Texans beat the Colts, the Bears will draft first. They last picked first overall in 1947.

The Vikings can improve their seeding from No. 3 to No. 2 with a win and a long-shot Cardinals win against the 49ers later Sunday.