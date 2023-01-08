Perfect day for Bears as they trail Vikings 16-6 at halftime and Texans leads Colts

As the Bears hope to land the No. 1 pick in the draft, they control only half of the equation. They’re doing their part, though, with quarterbacks Nathan Peterman and Tim Boyle and are losing 16-6 to the Vikings at halftime.

As for the other part of this? The Texans are up 17-7 over the Colts at halftime of their game.

If both games continue heading that way, the Bears will get the No. 1 pick in the draft at 3-14. The Texans would finish 3-13-1.

As long as the Bears lose, they can pick no lower than No. 2. If they win, they could slip all the way to fourth.

They helped their chances by ruling out quarterback Justin Fields and starting Nathan Peterman in his place. Peterman completed 4 of 7 passes for 50 yards before the Bears pulled him in favor of Tim Boyle, a player they signed off the Lions’ practice squad in November.

Boyle threw an interception on his second pass and is 2 for 4 for 33 yards.

The Vikings appeared to go up 19-6 on a last-second field goal before halftime, but replay review showed they had 12 men on the field and the score was negated.

