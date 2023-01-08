Bears safety Jaquan Brisker pays tribute to Bills’ Damar Hamlin, his friend

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker first met Damar Hamlin in eighth grade.

When he saw the Bills safety come close to death Monday night — Hamlin needed CPR on the field in a game against the Bengals the NFL would eventually cancel — Brisker had to walk away. He missed Wednesday’s walk-through but returned to work Thursday.

“Mentally, it was bad,” said Brisker, who, like Hamlin, is from the Pittsburgh area. “I really had to step away from the facility for a little bit and collect my thoughts. But once everything got [better] ... everything lifted up off my shoulders.”

Hamlin has spoken to his Bills teammates remotely — most recently, after their win Sunday.

“That’s a difficult time in football and in the world,” Brisker said after Sunday’s 29-13 loss to the Vikings. “You never want to see something like that happen to anyone, not even your worst enemy. I felt like the staff and everybody did a great job of having our back.”

Eberflus said he wanted to give Brisker “the space to breathe and reflect,” even if he had to miss a game. He played Sunday, and posted 10 tackles.

The Bears honored Hamlin the same way many NFL teams did — by outlining the his No. 3 on the 30-yard line and wearing T-shirts expressing their support. Bears starting quarterback Nathan Peterman, a fellow Pitt alum, wore Hamlin’s college jersey into the stadium. Quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, who also went to Pitt, called their alma mater and had two of them shipped.

“It was a crazy moment [when he was hurt],” Peterman said. “Made you think of everything that has happened, what you play for, all those things. But it’s awesome to see him doing better.”

Last one?

Running back David Montgomery took the field knowing that, because he was in the last year of his contract, he might not play another game with the Bears.

“It’s always emotional toward the end of the year, but this one is just a little bit more emotional because of the uncertainty that’s next,” he said. “But I love being here. I feel like I’ve done everything I can and I could, and we’re just gonna see what’s next.

“I appreciate all the Bears fans and everybody who supported me. Hopefully I’m still here.”

Montgomery finished with seven carries for 21 yards,

QB shuffle

Peterman started but the Bears also played backup Tim Boyle in each half.

Peterman went 11-of-19 for 114 yards, one touchdown and a 92.9 passer rating. Boyle, though, went 2-for-8 for 33 yards, two interceptions and a 4.7 passer rating.

“This is a crazy business,” said Peterman, who made his first start since 2018. “I’m thankful for opportunity again. I did have fun out there. Just great to get out there and compete.”

This and that

• The Bears ran for only 118 yards, but that was enough to set a single-season franchise record with 3,014. The 1984 Bears ran for 2,974.

• The Bears are now 0-6 all-time when wearing navy blue jerseys with navy blue pants.

