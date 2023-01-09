The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 9, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears LT Braxton Jones plans to take bull by the horns

While the draft and free agency are the marquee avenues toward improvement, growth from within matters — and Jones is one of several rookies who were good enough this season but have to be better in 2023 to accelerate the Bears’ rebuild.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears LT Braxton Jones plans to take bull by the horns
Bears rookie left tackle Braxton Jones started all 17 games and played all 1,034 offensive snaps this season.

Bears rookie left tackle Braxton Jones started all 17 games and played all 1,034 offensive snaps this season.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Braxton Jones came to the Bears as an unheralded fifth-round draft pick from Southern Utah and ended up not only starting every game but playing all 1,034 offensive snaps this season. 

“It’s been a really fun ride,” Jones said. 

But as much as he enjoyed the ride, there might not be a Bears player more looking forward to the offseason and the chance to get better. From his very first games of the regular season, Jones identified a weakness against the bull rush that opposing lineman seized upon and never let up. 

“That’s the most simple move,” Jones said. “People usually go from doing a ghost move or a cross-chops to then bull-rushing. But people started out with bull-rushing me. It will just eliminated those things and I’ll be able to open up my arsenal a little bit. So after this offseason ti will be super important. I’ve talked about it all season — I need to go into the offseason and get stronger.” 

There are many nuances to developing as an NFL offensive lineman, and solving the bull-rush issue might not be a cure-all for Jones or the Bears pass protection issues. But regardless of how well he played as a rookie, Jones has to be significantly better in 2023 for him to fully establish himself as the long-term answer at left tackle and give the Bears a chance to take a giant leap to playoff contention after a 3-14 season in 2022. 

Related

Therein likes a key element to the Bears’ rebuild that often gets overshadowed — growth from within. The draft and free agency are the marquee avenues to improvement — especially with the No. 1 overall pick and a league-leading $118.1 million in salary-cap space for 2023. But player development can make a difference, and the Bears are counting on some key rookie pieces of the foundation they laid this season to be a big part of the rebuild. 

Jones, in fact, was one of three rookies to start 14 or more games, one of seven rookies to start six or more games and one of nine rookies who played enough snaps to be considered candidates for a bigger role or make a bigger impact next season.

Safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon — the Bears’ two second-round draft picks in 2022 — top that list. Wide receiver Velus Jones, the Bear’s third-round pick in 2022, was a disappointment early in the season, but finished strong. 

Defensive end Dominique Robinson faded after opening with 1.5 sacks in his NFL debut in the opener against the 49ers. But he’s still an intriguing project with his athleticism and now 550 NFL snaps to build upon.

Linebacker Jack Sanborn had 54 tackles in his first five starts after Roquan Smith was traded, before injuring his ankle against the Eagles. And three other back-ups — cornerbacks Jaylon Jones and Josh Blackwell and safety Elijah Hicks — were impressive enough in starting roles to warrant a better look in 2023. 

As for Jones, he’ll go into the offseason knowing exactly what he needs to work on. 

“It’s not going to happen overnight, but I think it’s definitely fixable,” Jones said. “It’s not like I’m light years way from where I need to be. It’s just a combination of a lot of things I’ve never had before.” 

So for Jones, his rookie season was a good start. But next year is a bigger one in terms of solidifying himself at left (or right) tackle. 

“I don’t make those decisions,” he said. “But I’m here for the long run. I love the position I’m in. I think this offseason’s going to be great for me to lock down that position. I can play the biggest role in making the decision, but it’s not my decisions. But I’m going to do everything I can to get that locked down for sure.” 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears players brace for offseason of change
Bears QB Justin Fields: Hip was 80% when trainers shut me down
Halas Intrigue, Episode 270: The Bears are No. 1
The clock starts now for Matt Eberflus, Ryan Poles
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker pays tribute to Bills’ Damar Hamlin, his friend
Hey, look, the Bears just won the right to the No. 1 pick in the draft! They should trade it.
The Latest
Abortion-rights advocates march along West Wacker Drive in the Loop on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
City Hall
City Council committee adds teeth to city ordinance protecting abortion, gender care
The Chicago Commission on Human Relations is now empowered to “investigate and adjudicate complaints” of “discrimination and retaliation related to housing.” The ordinance
By Fran Spielman
 
Former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan parks in the garage at his Southwest Side home on March 2, 2022.
Michael Madigan
Former Speaker Michael Madigan’s racketeering trial set for April 2024
Madigan is accused of leading a “criminal enterprise” for nearly a decade designed to enhance his political power and generate income for his allies and associates. He ended his record-breaking tenure as Illinois’ House speaker amid the burgeoning scandal two years ago.
By Jon Seidel
 
The vacant James Wadsworth Elementary School, located at 6420 S. University Ave., in the Woodlawn neighborhood, was expected to be repurposed into a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.
La Voz Chicago
Se retrasa apertura de refugio para inmigrantes en el lado sur luego de oposición
La oficina de la alcaldesa Lori Lightfoot emitió un comunicado diciendo que no se había fijado una fecha firme para la apertura del refugio.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Immigrants load a bus outside Union Station on Aug. 31, 2022. Migrants from Venezuela were transported from Texas.
La Voz Chicago
Un restaurante dona perros calientes a los migrantes en Chicago
Los inmigrantes que recibieron los hot dogs — sin catsup, como se acostumbra en Chicago — eran principalmente de Venezuela.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Ald. Roberto Maldonado (26th), shown at a Chicago City Council meeting in November, was appointed to the Council in 2009 by Mayor Richard M. Daley.
La Voz Chicago
El concejal Roberto Maldonado se suma a la lista de concejales que se retiran
Maldonado ahora es el miembro número 16 que no estará presente cuando el nuevo Concejo se reúna después de las elecciones.
By Fran Spielman
 