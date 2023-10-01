The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 1, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields posts perfect passer rating in first half

Even if it was against a defense that makes everyone look good, Justin Fields was exceptional in the first half Sunday, posting the best 30-minute span of his passing career.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears QB Justin Fields posts perfect passer rating in first half
BEARS_100223_16.jpg

Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up Sunday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Even if it was against a defense that makes everyone look good, Justin Fields was exceptional in the first half Sunday, posting the best 30-minute span of his passing career.

The Bears lead the Broncos 21-7 behind Fields’ perfect 158.3 passer rating. Until he threw an incompletion on a Hail Mary as the clock expired. Fields has completed all 16 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Fields’ 231 yards are the second-most he’s posted in a full game dating to the start of last year.

It’s unclear what Fields’ performance might mean in the big picture — the Broncos, after all, allowed 70 points last week — but the quarterback has the Bears on track to break a 13-game losing streak, the longest in franchise history.

DJ Moore’s gorgeous 29-yard touchdown catch on the first play of the second quarter tied the game at seven. On the front right corner of the north end zone, Moore hauled in a pass, got his right foot down and kicked the pylon with his left foot for the score.

After the Broncos muffed the ensuing kickoff and eventually punted, it took the Bears just three plays to go 44 yards and score. Following a false start on rookie Tyler Scott, Fields rolled left and lofted a pretty 24-yard pass to DJ Moore on first-and-15. After a Roschon Johnson run, Fields found tight end Cole Kmet wide open up the right seam for a 22-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead.

After forcing another punt — the Bears recorded just their second sack of the season on that drive — the Bears went 85 yards on five plays. The highlight was a flea flicker — after handing the ball off to Khalil Herbert, Fields took a pitch from his running back and threw left to Equanimeous St, Brown, who was running a crossing pattern. St. Brown bobbled the ball but then squeezed it as he fell out of bounds. The Broncos challenged the ruling of a catch, but it was confirmed by replay officials.

A pass interference flag three plays later on a throw to Kmet put the ball at the 3. On the next play, Fields scrambled right and threw back across the field — typically a no-no — to Kmet for a score.

The Bears’ first drive ended in a punt when coach Matt Eberfus decided to kick on fourth-and-2 from the 50. The Broncos marched 84 yards on 11 plays and scored when running back Jaleel McLaughlin took a screen pass 18 yards for a score on third down.

Eberflus had another chance to punt, but decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Broncos’ 47. Kmet went in motion, settled under center and, after a hard count, took the snap and fell forward for the first down.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears seem ready to concede defeat in disastrous Chase Claypool trade
Bears’ Tyson Bagent promoted to second-string QB
Three keys for Bears vs. Broncos
Bears WR Chase Claypool’s tenure reaches a new low
Bears vs. Broncos — What to Watch 4
Justin Fields has low bar to clear vs. Broncos
The Latest
Simone Biles competes on the floor exercise during the World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.
Olympic Sports
Simone Biles leads United State at world gymnastics championships
Biles, who is a five-time all-around world champion and seven-time Olympic medalist, registered the best scores on floor exercise, vault and balance beam.
By Associated Press
 
Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield has died at age 57.
MLB
Red Sox knuckleballer Tim Wakefield dies at 57
The Red Sox announced his death in a statement Sunday.
By Jimmy Golen | Associated Press
 
Downer’s Grove North’s Owen Lansu (1) throws a pass against Glenbard West.
High School Football
Four takes from Week 6 in high school football
Downers Grove North’s young quarterback, the South Side super bowls, the area’s hottest team and South Elgin’s streak end.
By Michael O’Brien
 
No. 2 Michigan got 12 first-place votes and 1,436 points in this week’s AP Top 25.
College Sports
Georgia loses votes, but stays at No. 1 in Top 25
No. 2 Michigan got 12 first-place votes and 1,436 points but nearly was passed by No. 3 Texas, which received 10 first-place votes and 1,426 points. Both the Wolverines and Longhorns won big on Saturday.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Hersey’s Colton Gumino (1) drops back to pass against Prospect.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 7
St. Francis debuts and Joliet Catholic returns.
By Michael O’Brien
 